Nurse anesthetists could ease staffing shortages, Montana physicians uninterested

Editor's note: This is the second of two stories examining the anesthesiologist shortage in Billings. On Sunday, the Gazette investigated how the shortage is impacting hospitals and patients.

Nurse anesthetists are arguably the best kept secret in health care. But, they’re a secret for all the wrong reasons, according to Alison Carter, secretary/treasurer of the Montana Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Even as staffing shortages wreak havoc across Montana’s health systems, and hospitals expend huge amounts of money on traveling workers, physician anesthesiologists in Montana remain opposed to integrating nurse anesthetists into regional centers.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) are qualified to administer every type of anesthesia, and they provide 100% of the anesthesia services in rural Montana, Carter said. And they do so without the supervision of a physician anesthesiologist.

As the physician shortage has worsened over the years, exacerbated by burnout from the COVID pandemic, CRNAs have advertised themselves as a viable solution to staffing challenges in the state’s metropolitan areas.

The shortage of anesthesiologists isn’t a new issue. Staffing researchers warned of developing shortfalls about 20 years ago when the need for services began stretching into nearly every department in the hospital, according to Dr. Randall Clark, president of the American Society of Anesthesiology. Since then, anesthesiology departments have struggled to keep up with the rapidly changing health care landscape and demand has since far outpaced supply.

“It doesn’t take a huge increase in demand to reveal the weaknesses,” said Clark.

To fill in the gaps, hospitals started leaning on expensive traveling anesthesiologists. And during the pandemic, local hospitals became more dependent on travelers than ever before, pushing some systems to the brink of financial crisis, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Other states have integrated CRNAs in different capacities to help ease the challenges, but health systems in the West have been slow to try it.

In Montana, most hospitals in metropolitan areas have resisted integrating these providers. Billings, Bozeman and Missoula, for example, employ only physician anesthesiologists in the main hospital systems, although CRAs are already in these cities providing care in the ambulatory surgery center and other facilities, Carter said.

Meanwhile, CRNAs have been making their case to hospitals, outlining their value as more affordable than traveling workers and even less expensive than hiring a permanent physician anesthesiologist.

Montana opts out

In most states, physician anesthesiologists supervise CRNAs and the responsibility for the anesthesia care resides with the medical doctor (MD). But in Montana, CRNAs are free to practice independently due to an opt-out law adopted in the early 2000s.

The law appeals to rural states where persistent physician shortages impede access to health care. Being able to offer procedures that require anesthesia at critical access hospitals (CAH) improves health care access for some of the state’s sickest residents and keeps rural facilities afloat financially.

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, five more states have adopted the law, making 22 states in total that have opted out of CRNA supervision.

Mounting tensions

Billings Anesthesiology, a medical group that primarily provides anesthesia services to Billings Clinic, briefly considered adding CRNAs to its workforce to ease staffing shortages, said Dr. Brian Harrington, anesthesiologist with the practice. But the idea was eventually abandoned.

Billings Anesthesiology renewed its contract with Billings Clinic in November. But, before the contract could be settled, some anesthesiologist left to work at other hospitals. The remaining doctors were offered positions and wages comparable to traveling anesthesiologists, said Harrington, an agreement he believes isn't sustainable.

While there are many working models to consider when integrating CRNAs, Harrington said the group practice was only willing to introduce a model in which CRNAs work under the supervision of a physician.

Though the supervisory model isn’t ideal for CRNAs, who prefer to work independently, Carter said the nurses she works with would be happy to discuss any model if it meant greater work opportunities in urban areas.

“We’re prepared to face workforce shortages and we’re ready to meet those challenges,” Carter said. “But there’s not enough opportunity in Montana.”

Inquiries about job availability come across Carter’s desk on a weekly basis from hopeful CRNAs seeking to return to their hometowns or others who are looking to relocate.

But even this proposal stirs tension among MDs who prefer to work their own cases from start to finish and show little interest in supervising.

In fact, Harrington said that adding the provision to the job description for physician anesthesiologists negatively impacted recruitment efforts.

“Our patients are very sick…we’d rather back up someone who is highly trained,” Harrington said.

Education

Most CRNAs hold a doctorate, said Joseph Rodriguez, spokesperson for American Association of Nurse Anesthesiologists (AANA). But at the start of 2022, the accrediting organization for CRNA education made this the minimal degree requirements for certification.

In addition to getting a four-year bachelor's of science degree in nursing and passing the licensure exam, nurses need one to three years in critical care experience before enrolling in a graduate nurse anesthesia program.

Education for CRNAs spans about eight to 10 years, slightly shorter than the approximately 13 years of education to become a physician anesthesiologist.

While there are a number of different models to consider when incorporating nurses to the workforce, CRNAs prefer, like physicians, to work on their own cases.

It’s called a collaborative or efficiency model in which nurse anesthetists work mostly independently and consult with physicians on difficult or complex cases.

“We can work in a team, autonomously or collaborate, but (in a collaborative model) we can work to our full scope,” Carter said, adding that their goal is to help meet the anesthesia workforce needs in the main hospitals systems of Montana's urban cities.

But again, physicians are conscious of the potential rifts that could arise due to differing schools of thought. While nurses are trained with a more holistic approach to healing and patient care, MDs offer a diagnostic and analytical perspective, said Clark.

Historically, nurses have been helpers, but advocates for CRNAs say it is inaccurate to assume that nurses cannot accurately apply science, said Rodriguez with the AANA.

“It is immoral to hold professionals back from providing excellent patient care. There’s more than enough to go around,” Rodriguez said.

Billing double

In their pitch for employment, Rodriguez added that CRNAs are reimbursed at a similar rate to physicians, yet the overall cost of employing a CRNA is much less than it is for a physician.

In supervisory roles, physicians are allowed to bill twice, meaning a physician fee of $1,000 would become $2,000 with a CRNA.

But Harrington said that in the modeling with Billings Anesthesiology, each physician anesthesiologist would have to supervise three nurse anesthetists in order to make money, although this estimation makes a number of assumptions from the type of case to the payer mix to the volume of patients.

“We want to spend our time with patients, not supervising. And patients want (physician) anesthesiologists involved in their care,” Harrington said.

CRNAs tout equally positive outcomes to MDs with no increase to malpractice claims as the profession has evolved

“We’re in crisis across the board. There’s not a lot of room to breathe,” Rodriguez said, adding that to hospitals that are disinterested in using CRNAs “you have to ask ‘are you doing enough to invest in the problems now?’ If not, then you’re failing as a leader,” Rodriguez said.