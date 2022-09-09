Nursing home administrators critical of provider rate study

The consulting company under contract with the state health department to assess Medicaid rate shortfalls painted a rather rosy, if not thoroughly impracticable, picture for the future of nursing homes. Administrators, however, resolutely stated that the projections for the industry were not based in reality.

In fact, those administrators had a number of glaring concerns regarding how the rate study was carried out, voicing their objections at the last work session before the finalized document is released in October.

While the Medicaid reimbursement rate has fallen short in Montana for years, since 2021 there has been a severe disconnect between the Medicaid rate and the new expenses brought on by the pandemic including skyrocketing labor costs, workforce shortages and infection control expenses.

At least seven nursing homes in Montana permanently closed their doors this year, displacing dozens of elderly citizens. Nursing home administrators and advocates pleaded with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services to provide short term support until the Medicaid rate can be addressed in the 2023 legislative session.

But rather than providing funds, Governor Greg Gianforte promised a provider rate study that would take a deep dive into the cost of health care services and the Medicaid reimbursement rate to see if rates need to change.

Guidehouse, the consulting company hired by DPHHS to carry out the rate study, used cost reports from 2020 to estimate trends. When Guidehouse staff started the rate study in Fall 2021, the only complete cost reports available were from fiscal year 2020.

The financial crisis for nursing homes hit critical levels about halfway through 2021, thus cost reports from 2020 don’t accurately reflect the current situation, according to Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association.

A complete set of cost reports for fiscal year 2021, which would more accurately reflect the financial losses in the industry, should be available in October. When asked if Guidehouse staff would factor in more current data, project manager Justyn Rutter said there were no plans to do so.

The cost of labor

Guidehouse staff estimated that labor costs increased 23.1% during the pandemic years of 2020 to 2022. But even so, Erica Mitchell, who presented the trend data at the meeting, came up with strikingly low predictions for rising costs of labor. The Guidehouse data shows labor expenditures as growing only 2.5% annually from fiscal year 2021 to 2024, a rate comparable to labor costs last seen in 2018.

“No one could possibly believe that,” said Hughes in an email. “To assume that everything just goes back to normal starting July 1, (2022) is absurd.”

To reach the 2.5% estimated annual increase in labor costs over the next couple years, Rutter, the project manager, explained that the team did not factor in the rise in labor costs since the pandemic began. Instead, the consultants focused on labor costs from 2013 to 2019 because “those were stable years,” Rutter said.

Guidehouse staff estimated labor costs increased 23.1% from 2020 to 2022. To put it in perspective, in 2018 the cost of labor increased only 2.2%. In 2019, labor rose in cost by 3.8%. Then in 2020 the cost of labor was up 6.8% from the year before.

During the work session, Mitchell said she expects inflation to decrease, eventually returning to normal levels, but nursing home administrators vehemently disagreed.

“Wages are increasing exponentially…increasing way more than three months ago. This isn’t taking into account what’s happening in 2022,” said Wendy Soulek, COO of the consulting company Lantis Enterprises.

Soulek announced two voluntary closures of Lantis Enterprises properties in Montana this summer due to labor costs and a shortage of permanent workers.

Devastatingly low Medicaid reimbursement rates makes it impossible for administrators to offer competitive wages, so the gaps are then filled by traveling health care workers at a much greater expense. Even with the extra help, nursing homes have been severely short-handed, forcing many to cap how many residents they can take in, thus limiting the flow of income.

Mitchell added that labor costs have started to stabilize as the onboarding of travelers has plateaued.

But even as the hiring on of travelers has leveled off, the need for travelers in skilled nursing facilities is still extremely high and shows no sign of slowing down, said Paula Small-Plenty, administrator of Big Horn Senior Living. Small-Plenty announced the closure of the facility in Big Horn County in July 2022.

Overall, Guidehouse estimated that nursing homes can expect to see a 19.6% increase in costs from calendar year 2022 to fiscal year 2024.

Rates

In some states, the Medicaid reimbursement rate is automatically adjusted every quarter, but in Montana there must be legislative action before adjustments can be made. As a result, the reimbursement rates have been anemic for about a decade.

Presently, skilled nursing facilities are reimbursed an average of $212 per day, per Medicaid resident. But a Meyers & Stauffer analysis of Medicaid rates found that the actual cost per diem for care comes to $277.93. The $65 loss per resident, per day has been devastating to the industry.

But in the Guidehouse report, the estimated rate for fiscal year 2024 does not cover the current cost of care in fiscal year 2021. Guidehouse staff projected the necessary per diem rate two years from now should come to $276.92, practically one dollar less than the present day cost of care.

Administrators also pointed out that a table meant to give a breakdown of the total Medicaid rate was misleading. It included add-ons, which administrators can apply for when they have a resident with extraordinary needs, but the application process is arduous and extra funds are rarely granted.

Patient contributions were also included in the reimbursement rate breakdown, which as the name suggests, are the patients' responsibility, not Medicaid's.

At the end of the meeting, administrators asked Guidehouse staff to take their feedback seriously as these reports are the guiding documents for legislators.

Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown weighed in at the end of the meeting to say that even with the rate increase, it would do little to dig the Gallatin County Rest Home out of its financial hole.

The county-owned facility has been supplemented with $1.5 million from the county’s general funds, completely depleting reserves, Brown said.

“The tone of this rate study does not reflect reality. (You are) treating this in a passive manor…it is a completely out of touch perspective,” Brown said.