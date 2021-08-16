Open enrollment period for Medicare coming up

Each year plans can restructure the benefits in their Medicare D and/or Medicare Advantage plans. They can change their premium cost, their deductible amount, what drugs they will cover and what the initial copay for each drug will be for the year. Even if you are happy with the plan you had in 2021, you should check to be sure your drugs continue to be covered by your plan and their copay costs haven’t changed significantly. From October 15 until December 7 you will be able to enroll in a different plan if you want for 2022. The Resource Center staff will be presenting “Changes to Medicare D and Medicare Advantage Plans for 2022” on October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at our Heights office at 935 Lake Elmo Rd and again that same day at 1 p.m. at our Main office at 1505 Avenue D. Setting will be limited due to social distancing and we will be following all recommended protocols. The 9:30 a.m. presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook. It will also be recorded and available on the www.AllianceYC.org shortly after the presentation completion.