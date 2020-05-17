Overdoing it in the virtual world

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Remember Madonna’s song “Material Girl”?

"We are living in a material world

And I am a material girl..."

We are living in a virtual world, and I am NOT a virtual boy.

I have hounded my old friend, Dr. Bob Wilmouth, President of Rocky Mountain College for years, to let me do the Rocky Commencement address. This was to be my year.

The accursed pandemic turned my big moment on the stage into a “virtual commencement”. To their credit, President Bob and the production crew did a great job for their graduates. But being a shameless ham, I love an audience, and rely a lot on feedback from the audience. How do you know if your jokes are working, or if the audience is falling asleep? You tell me—here is the link.

Just recently we have been seeing patients back in the office—temperature and history taken at the door, masks, and scrub suits. I was seeing a patient, and we were calmly discussing her situation when I noticed a slight flush in her face and a film of moisture in her eyes.