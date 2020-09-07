Pandemic intensifies need for suicide prevention

Anxiety, loneliness and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated mental illnesses and raised the risk of suicide. Suicide was already on the minds of many Yellowstone County people, according to the latest Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment. That survey found 21% of community members had considered suicide. Ten years ago, the proportion who reported considering suicide was only 10%.
The link between mental illness and suicide was confirmed by the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment sponsored by Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health. The assessment found that 52.5% of Yellowstone County residents with a diagnosed depressive disorder have considered suicide. Low-income people living in Yellowstone County have a higher suicide rate than those in middle to high-income ranges, according to the health assessment.
In a state that consistently has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, our community is acknowledging that mental health is a problem. More than 80% of Yellowstone County people say they consider mental health to be a major problem in the community.
That is why many of us are working on evidence-based approaches to improve mental health and prevent suicide. The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley (SPCYV) is a group of more than 12 organizations, plus suicide loss survivors and other community members.
The coalition coordinates community suicide prevention efforts. Our focus is to raise awareness of the risk factors and warning signs for suicide. Warning signs of suicide may include:
• Expressing thoughts of death.
• Increase in substance abuse.
• Deterioration in hygiene.
• Giving away possessions.
• Sleep problems.
• Isolating.
• Withdrawing.
• Anger.
• Reckless behavior.
• Depressed mood.
We teach the skills of Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR). QPR increases awareness of suicide risk factors, teaches people how to talk with someone who is going through a suicide crisis and stresses the value of secure storage of firearms in a state with high gun ownership.
Sept. 25-26 events
The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley will host two free days of suicide prevention events September 25-26. We will have a virtual conference on September 25. Attendees will be provided with skills and resources they need to engage in suicide prevention work in our community. Suicide prevention partners will present their current work with at-risk populations.
On Sept. 26, the movie “Not Alone” will be shown at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 Second Ave. N. The movie highlights youth struggles with suicide. After the screening, there will be discussion by community members who have experienced loss by suicide.
As noted in a recent article in QJM: An International Journal of Medicine: “To reduce suicides during the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative to decrease stress, anxiety, fears and loneliness in the general population.”
Creating healthy habits, such as going for walks or drinking more water to stay hydrated can help. Although we have to be physically or spatially distant, we still need social connectedness. Reaching out to a neighbor or friend you have not heard from in a while will often lift their spirits and yours.
Sarah Music is a prevention health specialist in the Division of Health Promotion at RiverStone Health in Billings. She can be reached at 406.247.3273.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!