Pandemic intensifies need for suicide prevention

Anxiety, loneliness and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated mental illnesses and raised the risk of suicide. Suicide was already on the minds of many Yellowstone County people, according to the latest Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment. That survey found 21% of community members had considered suicide. Ten years ago, the proportion who reported considering suicide was only 10%.

The link between mental illness and suicide was confirmed by the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment sponsored by Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and RiverStone Health. The assessment found that 52.5% of Yellowstone County residents with a diagnosed depressive disorder have considered suicide. Low-income people living in Yellowstone County have a higher suicide rate than those in middle to high-income ranges, according to the health assessment.

In a state that consistently has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, our community is acknowledging that mental health is a problem. More than 80% of Yellowstone County people say they consider mental health to be a major problem in the community.