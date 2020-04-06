Pandemic spotlights importance of public health

The American Public Health Association has designated the first week of April as National Public Health Week. This year, public health professionals at RiverStone Health and our counterparts across the nation are extremely busy dealing with COVID-19. We won’t have time to celebrate this designated week, but we ask all our readers to do their part for public health right now:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead to your medical provider before going to the office, walk-in clinic or hospital emergency department and tell them of any symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue; be sure to throw the tissue in the trash.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before preparing food or eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce the spread of germs.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily or more often. For cleaning, use household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surfaces in your home.