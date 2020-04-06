Pandemic spotlights importance of public health

Public Health is often called the "invisible profession" because people do not hear much about it until disaster strikes. Public health suddenly became highly visible with the COVID-19, novel coronavirus pandemic.
At RiverStone Health, public health professionals are on the front lines protecting Yellowstone County residents from COVID-19. In partnership with Billings hospitals and county disaster and emergency services, RiverStone Health, your city-county public health agency, is working seven days a week to prevent the spread of infection and provide the community with the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
Even when there isn’t a public health emergency, RiverStone Health professionals are working to keep people healthy with education promoting good nutrition, physical activity and timely primary care. Public health works to discourage unhealthy behaviors like smoking and e-cigarette use. Public health promotes and provides safe, effective vaccines to protect children and adults against diseases such as influenza, whooping cough and measles. Public health also works at the systemic and policy-front to “make the healthy choice, the easy choice.”
Detection of communicable disease is key to preventing spread of infection in our community. Public health networks with local healthcare providers to track the incidence of COVID-19, influenza and other reportable diseases. RiverStone Health alerts healthcare providers and the public when outbreaks are detected.
The American Public Health Association has designated the first week of April as National Public Health Week. This year, public health professionals at RiverStone Health and our counterparts across the nation are extremely busy dealing with COVID-19. We won’t have time to celebrate this designated week, but we ask all our readers to do their part for public health right now:
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead to your medical provider before going to the office, walk-in clinic or hospital emergency department and tell them of any symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue; be sure to throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before preparing food or eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce the spread of germs.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily or more often. For cleaning, use household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surfaces in your home.
• If you are sick with respiratory illness, stay home.
Thanks for promoting public health by following these guidelines from RiverStone Health and the CDC.
Shawn Hinz is the Vice President of Public Health and Yellowstone County Deputy Health Officer. She can be reached at Shawn.Hin@RiverStoneHealth.org or (406)247-3200.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.