Parents can inspect providers to find best child care

Choosing a child care provider is one of the most important decisions that working parents make. The COVID-19 pandemic has added even more stress to those decisions for many moms and dads. Thinking about the health and safety factors that professional inspectors check can help parents pick a day care that is best for their child’s growth and development.

Montana law requires day care operators with three or more children in care to be registered or licensed through the Early Childhood and Family Support Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

RiverStone Health inspects the 40 licensed day care centers in Yellowstone County. The RiverStone Board of Health also requires the five drop-in day care centers in Yellowstone County to register and undergo inspection. When choosing a day care, parents should ask lots of questions.

• Take a tour of the day care and observe. How does the staff interact with children? Is the environment fun and educational? Do the children get adequate rest as well as active play? Are there enough staff members watching over children?