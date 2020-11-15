Personal freedoms vs. ethical questions

I’m waiting for a call back from Alaska Airlines, as we are having to cancel our plans to travel to Seattle for Thanksgiving. The Washington governor has issued orders for any persons traveling from out of state. After a 14-day quarantine, the turkey is likely to be a little dry.

This pandemic has a farcical air of positive tests, possible contacts, threatened shutdowns, and tussles over masks, not to mention the inevitable polarization along political lines.

Like you, I have major pandemic fatigue. The only positive I see is the generation of intriguing ethical questions.

Let’s say draconian shut-down measures are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. Do we essentially kill off restaurants, theaters, travel, lodging, etc. to decrease the health consequences? What if this lingers for a year or two?

Public health versus individual freedom is not a new discussion.The Montana sensibility of personal freedom means no motorcycle helmet law, which requires the taxpayer to pick up the tab for the many uninsured head injuries. The rolling catastrophe of our choices regarding drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and general porking out are all threatening to crush the health care system. If your Body Mass Index (BMI) is greater than 30, can the state mandate that McDonald’s deny your credit card?