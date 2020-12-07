Plan ahead to prevent frostbite this winter

If you’ve moved to Montana recently, let me be the first welcome you and offer a warning: It gets cold here. Even native Montanans are not immune to the ill effects of thermodynamics. This winter, many will go toe-to-toe with Jack Frost -- and it may just cost them a toe.
Nobody plans on going out in the cold and coming back with frostbite, but those who fail to prepare for the unexpected can find themselves stranded without adequate warmth. A delay in the backcountry, an untimely mechanical issue or an unplanned dip in a creek can turn a fun outing into a life-or-limb-threatening situation.
As skin is exposed to extreme cold, it goes through stages of damage. What begins as redness and tingling turns to pale skin and stinging, and eventually to gray-blue skin and loss of feeling. If caught in early stages, the affected skin can be rewarmed and recover. But if the exposure continues, the damage affects deeper layers of the skin and can cause permanent harm that often claims toes, fingers and ears.
This frostbite injury is not usually life threatening. If the cold exposure continues till the body’s core temperature drops, the result is shivering, drowsiness, confusion and difficulty breathing. Those are signs of hypothermia. Hypothermia can be fatal unless prompt and proper measures are taken to warm up the victim.
Prevention is the best strategy for staying safe in cold weather. Many dangerous situations can be avoided altogether with some preparation. If you plan to drive anywhere in freezing temperatures this winter, bring warm clothing with you in case your car breaks down and you no longer have a functioning heater. Make sure your gas tank is full before you start your trip.
Emergency blankets, fire starter and hand warmers could be useful to keep handy in your vehicle or in your back pack if you are on foot in the cold.
If you plan to venture outdoors, wear layers of clothing that can be added or removed to keep you warm with activity, but not so warm that you sweat. The moisture of the sweat will make you even colder when you stop moving and generating body heat.
Be extremely cautious around ice and water. Getting wet in the cold can turn a situation dire quickly.
If you are in a position to do so, donating warm clothes and supplies can be tremendously helpful to members of our community in need. Every year during the holidays, RiverStone Health Clinic in Billings hosts a Tree of Warmth, where donated gloves, scarves and hats are available to underserved families in Billings. Donations of new items for the Tree of Warmth may be dropped off at the information desk at RiverStone Health Clinic, 123 S. 27th St., during regular clinic hours.
Though frostbite would seem to be a problem for skiers, snowshoers, snowmobilers and ice climbers, everyone should be prepared to combat the cold when winter comes. With a little planning and preparation, you can enjoy everything the season has to offer and make it to spring with all your fingers and toes.
Dr. Stephen Asay, a second-year resident in the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 247-5306.
