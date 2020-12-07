Plan ahead to prevent frostbite this winter

If you’ve moved to Montana recently, let me be the first welcome you and offer a warning: It gets cold here. Even native Montanans are not immune to the ill effects of thermodynamics. This winter, many will go toe-to-toe with Jack Frost -- and it may just cost them a toe.

Nobody plans on going out in the cold and coming back with frostbite, but those who fail to prepare for the unexpected can find themselves stranded without adequate warmth. A delay in the backcountry, an untimely mechanical issue or an unplanned dip in a creek can turn a fun outing into a life-or-limb-threatening situation.

As skin is exposed to extreme cold, it goes through stages of damage. What begins as redness and tingling turns to pale skin and stinging, and eventually to gray-blue skin and loss of feeling. If caught in early stages, the affected skin can be rewarmed and recover. But if the exposure continues, the damage affects deeper layers of the skin and can cause permanent harm that often claims toes, fingers and ears.

This frostbite injury is not usually life threatening. If the cold exposure continues till the body’s core temperature drops, the result is shivering, drowsiness, confusion and difficulty breathing. Those are signs of hypothermia. Hypothermia can be fatal unless prompt and proper measures are taken to warm up the victim.