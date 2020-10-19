Plan now for 2021 health insurance coverage

If you don’t have health insurance through your job, aren’t covered by Medicare or another plan, the Health Insurance Marketplace can help you find coverage. Open enrollment for Marketplace health insurance coverage in 2021 runs Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

There are many health insurance coverage websites, but the official site for the Marketplace is HealthCare.gov. This is the only website where you may be able to get premium tax credits. Premium tax credits provide financial assistance with monthly premiums of private insurance policies that meet Marketplace benefit requirements. At HealthCare.gov, you can get a clear picture of the cost, compare plans based on your health needs, and choose the combination of price and coverage that fits your needs and the needs of your family.

As you shop, keep in mind that the lower your monthly premium costs, the higher your out-of-pocket costs will be for co-payments and deductibles. With a higher the premium, your out-of-pocket costs will be lower.

Once you fill out the application, you’ll know immediately if you’re eligible for tax credits to lower the cost of your monthly premiums.