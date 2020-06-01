Planning safer events this summer

Summertime means getting together for fairs, celebrations, competitions and annual events to be enjoyed in warm weather. As Montanans look forward to summer gatherings this year, they should know that events will need to be changed to reduce the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Many event organizers already have made hard decisions about health and safety during this pandemic. Some events can’t be safely held at this time. But Montana’s phased reopening allows some group events with responsible planning and precautions.
Under Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan, group events are permitted, but special precautions are required. The main safety measures are physical distancing of people, sanitation protocols, and wearing cloth masks when in crowded public spaces.
Under Phase 2 in Montana, event attendance is limited to 50 people -- unless physical distancing can be maintained throughout the event. Event organizers should have a plan for keeping guests, staff and other participants at least six feet apart throughout the event. Six-foot physical distance is also recommended for events with fewer than 50 people.
RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, offers guidance for event planners and venues. People organizing weddings, rodeos, street fairs, art shows, craft fairs, live theater, sports competitions, trade shows and other large events should consider these safety factors:
• Number of people attending.
• Indoor or outdoor location.
• Spacing seating and tables.
• Spacing people waiting in line for admission, food, beverages or bathrooms.
• Whether food and drinks will be part of the event.
• Activities planned. How can six feet of distance be maintained with dancing, singing, shopping or running?
• Sanitation before, during and after the event, including hand washing or hand sanitizing stations and bathrooms.
• Communicating in advance with guests and participants to stay home if they are ill and to respect social distancing if they attend.
• Training paid and volunteer staff on proper hygiene and distancing.
• Keeping a guest list so that contacts may be traced if someone becomes ill with COVID-19.
Ask for advice
RiverStone Health has prepared an event checklist that is posted at riverstonehealth.org under Coronavirus (COVID-19) Yellowstone County Reopening Guidance.
Also posted at the website is a brief form for Yellowstone County event planners who want specific recommendations to help make their event safer. The event planning form may be emailed to: events@riverstonehealth.org. Please send the request as far in advance of your event as possible. RiverStone Health will review your plans and respond with safety recommendations for your event. If you have questions, please call the RiverStone Health Public Health Information Line at 406.651.6415 and leave a voicemail message.
Reducing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus is critical this summer. Keeping your guests, participants, customers, staff and volunteers safe will require careful planning. Your efforts are important to the health of your family, community and the local economy. Together, we can plan for successful events while reducing the risk of people getting sick with COVID-19.
Claire R. Oakley, PhD, director for the Division of Health Promotion, Public Health Services at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 651-6462 or Claire.oak@riverstonehealth.org.
