Planning safer events this summer

• Number of people attending.

• Indoor or outdoor location.

• Spacing seating and tables.

• Spacing people waiting in line for admission, food, beverages or bathrooms.

• Whether food and drinks will be part of the event.

• Activities planned. How can six feet of distance be maintained with dancing, singing, shopping or running?

• Sanitation before, during and after the event, including hand washing or hand sanitizing stations and bathrooms.

• Communicating in advance with guests and participants to stay home if they are ill and to respect social distancing if they attend.

• Training paid and volunteer staff on proper hygiene and distancing.

• Keeping a guest list so that contacts may be traced if someone becomes ill with COVID-19.

Ask for advice

RiverStone Health has prepared an event checklist that is posted at riverstonehealth.org under Coronavirus (COVID-19) Yellowstone County Reopening Guidance.