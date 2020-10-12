Playing it safe during a Halloween haunted by COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 sure is a party pooper. Large, popular Halloween events have been canceled this year in Billings and in other communities. Those cancellations were based on what scientists and medical experts know about how COVID-19 is spreading from person to person.

Reducing the risk of transmitting this highly contagious disease requires keeping your distance from people who don’t live with you. That critical distance between people will be difficult to maintain unless some traditional Halloween festivities are modified this year.

How can Montanans celebrate Halloween without increasing their risk of getting sick in this pandemic year?

There are low-risk Halloween activities, moderate risks and high risks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Knowing how to gauge risks of spreading COVID-19 will help parents and other prospective holiday hosts plan safer celebrations.

Lower risk activities

• Carve Jack-o’-lanterns or decorate pumpkins with people who live in your house. Display your squash art indoors or outdoors.