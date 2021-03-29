Preventive health screenings you need most

Are you someone who was born between 1946 and 1970? Congratulations; it is now time for you to start doing colorectal cancer screening.
I know what you are thinking: That means a colonoscopy and that sounds unpleasant. Good news! Your screening can be done at home with a Fit Kit, available at Riverstone Health or your primary care physician’s office. This test is done in the comfort of your own home and is only required once a year.
It is still possible that, if you have a family history of colon cancer, you will need a formal colonoscopy with sedation. That does not have to be the starting point of screening when you turn 50 years old. If you are at low risk, we can send you home with a Fit Kit that you send back to us. Your doctor will get the results and advise you from there.
Next, we should talk about blood pressure. I know you feel fine and do not want to have to take any new pills for something that is not bothering you. But untreated high blood pressure leads to many other problems, such has heart failure, stroke, and erectile dysfunction to name a few. Once you turn 18, you should be screened for high blood pressure. At age 40, you should be checked yearly, as you are at a higher risk.
Alright ladies there have been a few changes in the past 10 years about when you need your “annual” exam, which includes a PAP/pelvic exam. It used to be when you turned 18 or became sexually active you had to go in once a year for a PAP smear. Now the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the people making the recommendations, says to start at age 21 and only screen every three years, if everything comes back normal.
If you have an abnormal Pap, your doctor will talk to you about next steps and you will likely need more frequent screening from age 30 until age 65. After 65, you are done with frequent screening (woohoo!). Screenings can then be every five years, if everything is normal with both your Pap and your HPV status.
This is also a good time to plug the Gardasil vaccine for all young adults and for children as young as nine. Most commonly, Gardasil vaccine is given at age 11 or 12, up to age 26. Most insurance will cover this vaccine in these age ranges. This vaccine protects against the human papilloma virus that can cause cervical cancer and other cancers. The goal is to vaccinate both boys and girls before the possibility of sexual activity. Yes, it is important to vaccinate boys as they could potentially spread HPV to partners in the future.
Expectant mothers need a few screenings both for your benefit and for your fetus. It is important to meet with your doctor as soon as you know you are pregnant, even if this is not your first pregnancy. Essential screenings for you include blood type, HIV status, hepatitis B and syphilis. These tests are all important because if your doctor knows about these infections prior to delivery, medical interventions can benefit your health and your baby’s health.
Routine screenings can prevent serious problems and detect diseases early when they are most treatable and curable. Schedule these important preventive tests as recommended with your healthcare provider to safeguard your good health.
Dr. Kirsten Thompson, a resident in the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 247-3306.