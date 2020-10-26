Primary care helps students stay healthy

Students need regular health checkups as well as sports physicals and vaccinations to prevent serious diseases. That’s why every K-12 student should have a primary care provider.
Primary care is the day-to-day healthcare given by doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
Your family’s primary care provider will encourage you and your children to get routine health check-ups on a yearly basis along with the routine health screenings – all in an effort to prevent illnesses before they develop.
Your primary care provider can help you and your student manage chronic conditions, including asthma and diabetes. Primary care professionals make personalized recommendations to improve your health. If a specialist is needed, your provider will coordinate that care and refer you to the specialist that you need.
Primary care providers treat parents, students and siblings for urgent illnesses, such as sore throats or earaches.
Imagine the extra convenience of having your child’s primary care provider at school. Imagine that urgent care for minor illnesses and injuries was available at school, too. Billings Public Schools families don’t have to imagine, primary care and urgent care is available to them at two school-based clinics.
Mental health care also is available through the RiverStone Health school-based clinics.
The RiverStone Health Clinics at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School are open every school day to serve any student in Billings Public Schools as well as their parents and other family members.
For families who aren’t yet familiar with our school clinics, I want to answer some common questions:
What healthcare professionals staff RiverStone Health school-based clinics?
A. Nurses, doctor, physician assistant, psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed professional counselors.
Do the school-based clinics accept insurance and Medicaid?
A. Yes, the clinics accept Montana Medicaid, Healthy Montana Kids and most private insurance. A sliding fees scale based on family income also is available.
How are students enrolled in the school clinics?
A. Parents need to complete enrollment and consent forms that may be obtained by calling the clinics at 247-3210 or printed from school websites.
Can students receive flu shots or other immunizations at the school clinics?
A. Primary care clinics, including RiverStone Health Clinics at Orchard and Medicine Crow schools, provide immunizations to their regular patients. Providing recommended immunizations is part of comprehensive primary care. Flu vaccines and other immunizations are available to students and family members who are enrolled as patients at our school-based clinics
The school-based health centers at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School are an option for the healthcare needs of your student and family. They are places for students and their family members to receive medical and behavioral health services in a convenient location.
Vicki J. Sulser, program manager for RiverStone Health Clinics at Orchard and Medicine Crow schools, can be reached at 651-6424.
