Primary care helps students stay healthy

Students need regular health checkups as well as sports physicals and vaccinations to prevent serious diseases. That’s why every K-12 student should have a primary care provider.

Primary care is the day-to-day healthcare given by doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Your family’s primary care provider will encourage you and your children to get routine health check-ups on a yearly basis along with the routine health screenings – all in an effort to prevent illnesses before they develop.

Your primary care provider can help you and your student manage chronic conditions, including asthma and diabetes. Primary care professionals make personalized recommendations to improve your health. If a specialist is needed, your provider will coordinate that care and refer you to the specialist that you need.

Primary care providers treat parents, students and siblings for urgent illnesses, such as sore throats or earaches.

Imagine the extra convenience of having your child’s primary care provider at school. Imagine that urgent care for minor illnesses and injuries was available at school, too. Billings Public Schools families don’t have to imagine, primary care and urgent care is available to them at two school-based clinics.