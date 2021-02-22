Program has been training medical school students in Billings for 47 years

The time and expertise Billings physicians provide to the WWAMI students pay off for our community and region. These teaching physicians are making an investment in our future medical workforce.

“The WWAMI program has been a great benefit to Billings and to Montana,” says Gerstner, a Billings Clinic physician who has been teaching WWAMI third-year medical students for 31 years and serving as site coordinator for 20 years. “Many of the WWAMI students are accepted into the Billings Clinic Internal Medicine Residency and the Montana Family Medicine Residency, both in Billings. These bright Montana students often become our local physicians and partners. It’s a natural progression.”

WWAMI is a cooperative program with the University of Washington School of Medicine. It gives students residing in the five-state area of the northwestern United States access to high-quality, cost-effective medical education.

The program works for these vast, sparsely populated states by allowing them to share existing facilities and personnel in universities and communities in the WWAMI states. For example, Montana WWAMI students complete their first eighteen months of medical school at Montana State University’s WWAMI campus in Bozeman.