Protecting Abused Children

Team members meet certification standards of the National Children’s Alliance, which includes 800 Advocacy Centers nationwide. Advocacy Centers reduce trauma by being sensitive to the needs of children and families. The team also responds to questions from caregivers and helps them find solutions for their child.

Nationally, there are tens of thousands of victims of abuse. Locally, the Advocacy Center completed 116 interviews in 2019.

The amazing thing is that most of these child victims also come with a little bit of hope. This hope takes root and thrives when there’s a strong Advocacy Center with evidence-based forensic methods, well-trained staff and a strong multidisciplinary team working for the child and family.

Healthy children need homes and a community where they are free from abuse. If you suspect a child or youth is being sexually or physically abused, please call 1-866-820-5437.

Doug Andersen, the Manager of the Division of Health Provision at RiverStone Health, can be reached at doug.and@riverstonehealth.org or 406.247.3375.

