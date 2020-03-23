Protecting Abused Children

Children are healthier when they trust their caregivers and other adults in their lives. Unfortunately, some children are in homes and neighborhoods where they suffer sexual abuse or severe physical abuse. Those children are often deeply traumatized and need help.
The Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center at RiverStone Health provides a safe space for children to talk and get help. A lot of hard work goes into seeking the truth and helping children improve their lives.
The Advocacy Center uses a multidisciplinary team that works together to reduce trauma for the child. The team of dedicated and caring professionals applies evidence-based methods to stop the hurt and begin the journey toward healing.
Here’s some of what the Advocacy Center does:
You have free articles remaining.
- Trained forensic interviewers from Child and Family Services, law enforcement or the Advocacy Center talk to the child and get the child’s version of what happened.
- Child and Family Services specialists take steps to ensure the ongoing protection of the children.
- Law enforcement officers gather additional facts relevant to determine if a crime has happened.
- A physician does a forensic medical examination.
- Trained therapists promote healing for children and families using evidence-based therapies.
- Youth Court staff seek hopeful remedies.
- The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office holds offenders accountable and prosecutes criminal actions.
- Advocates with the Advocacy Center and Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office work to promote resiliency with victims and their families, help them navigate the legal system and direct them to community resources.
Team members meet certification standards of the National Children’s Alliance, which includes 800 Advocacy Centers nationwide. Advocacy Centers reduce trauma by being sensitive to the needs of children and families. The team also responds to questions from caregivers and helps them find solutions for their child.
Nationally, there are tens of thousands of victims of abuse. Locally, the Advocacy Center completed 116 interviews in 2019.
The amazing thing is that most of these child victims also come with a little bit of hope. This hope takes root and thrives when there’s a strong Advocacy Center with evidence-based forensic methods, well-trained staff and a strong multidisciplinary team working for the child and family.
Healthy children need homes and a community where they are free from abuse. If you suspect a child or youth is being sexually or physically abused, please call 1-866-820-5437.
Doug Andersen, the Manager of the Division of Health Provision at RiverStone Health, can be reached at doug.and@riverstonehealth.org or 406.247.3375.