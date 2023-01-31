Providers wait for lawmakers to take executive action on Medicaid funding

As the sun sets on the first month of the state legislature, health care providers wait patiently to see how much money lawmakers are willing to direct to the Medicaid budget.

During the initial weeks of the session, legislators familiarized themselves with the dearth in Medicaid reimbursement for an array of vulnerable programs that serve a large population of Montana Medicaid users.

Hit hard by staffing shortages, inflation and historically inadequate reimbursement rates from the state, providers, advocates and families testified before the Human Services Subcommittee throughout January. They’ve clamored for legislators to adjust the governor’s proposed budget to match the provider rate recommendations presented by Guidehouse, the company that carried out the provider rate study after the 2021 legislature directed over $2 million to the project.

Providers are optimistic that they’ll see an increase to reimbursement rates on Feb. 15 and 16 when legislators will take executive action on the Health and Human Services portion of the state budget.

The question now is how much — and will it be enough to stop the bleeding.

To reimburse providers at the recommended rate, the state would need to commit to a 22% increase in annual funding, or $82.4 million, according to Guidehouse. The State of Montana would be responsible for $27.7 million, just one-third of the total increase. The rest would come from the federal government in the form of a match.

“The federal government is our partner in this. By putting money in the (Medicaid) pot, the federal government will be investing in (essential services) across the state,” said Sen. Christopher Pope, D-Bozeman.

He explained that the more money the state puts towards Medicaid, the more money it will receive in a federal match.

Even so, the proposed budget put forth by Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration allocated only about one-third of the funds needed to support vulnerable, essential programs.

Senior and long-term care (SLTC) had the most significant deficit in Medicaid reimbursement, with the cost of care far outstripping the state’s set reimbursement rate. SLTC would need a 29% increase in rates to meet the Guidehouse benchmark, compared to the 22% increase needed across all programs, according to the published provider rate study.

In various bills, legislators have proposed directing portions of the unprecedented $2.5 billion budget surplus toward Medicaid programs. While the proposed budget for the biennium includes $25 million meant to stabilize SLTC, the funds are for one year only.

Going into the second year of the biennium, ongoing funding would drop, covering just 36% of the difference between the current rate and the recommended rate. The intent being that the state will return to the issue in the 2025 legislature to see if additional funding is needed, according to Department of Health and Human Services Director, Charlie Brereton.

“We need to be careful of looking too short term,” said Pope. “The key question is, is this governor’s administration going to saddle up and address the difficult situation created by COVID and inflation? Anything less (than the recommended rate) in the short-term would be irresponsible.”

Every two years, lawmakers balance a multi-billion dollar budget for health care. Ongoing funding to match the benchmark reimbursement rate is a small percentage of the overall budget, especially when the federal match is factored in, according to Pope.

Rep. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, said the issue is a high-priority for legislators as well as for the governor. While Lenz has supported increased funding for SLTC and nursing homes through many sessions in the past, the data provided by the rate study has given him pause.

“Now we have responsibility to assess where we are right now. Do we have the proper number of beds in nursing homes in Montana? I’m having to step back,” Lenz said, adding that he plans to look more closely at the recommended rate to see if it is too high.

During a Jan. 13 work session, the director of Guidehouse, Coy Jones, explained that the recommended rate published in the study did not represent the lowest possible rate needed to keep nursing homes open.

“The benchmark is average costs, and that reflects a wide array of actual provider practices,” Jones said. “I would caution against the benchmark being some sort of absolute minimum.”

Lenz isn’t sure where the final rate will land, but said there is truth in the fact that SLTC is underfunded. However legislators decide to fund the program going forward, it will reflect the changing health care landscape for seniors.

“The elderly don’t have any political pull. If nursing homes are not the way of the future, then we need to find alternatives. We may have a lot of grey as to what we’re going to solve,” Lenz said.

Administrator offers solutions

Assisted living facilities, though more financially stable than nursing homes, are also facing staffing shortages so severe that St. John’s United is losing millions of dollars and limiting admissions despite their diversified revenue model.

The staffing challenges in assisted living are extremely difficult, but not unexpected, said David Trost, president and CEO of St. John’s. Though he’s known about a wave of employee retirements for a number of years, the force of the pandemic pushed all those people to retire at once instead of being staggered over the course of years.

Before the pandemic, Trost had a long-term plan in place to deal with staffing issues. It included tapering down services offered in their assisted living and nursing home facilities, but now that staffing shortages have hit full force and all at once, that solution is less applicable.

Because of staffing and the cost of traveling workers, Trost needs to close a wing in the St. John’s nursing home, but he said he can’t until he finds satisfactory placements for all the residents living there.

It all comes down to compensation, Trost said. He could stop the hemorrhage of workers if he could offer them a competitive wage.

“When essential workers are doing everything they can to cover food and living … I would have to support their decision to get better work somewhere else,” Trost said.

But if lawmaker’s aren’t prepared to offer an adequate reimbursement, then state and federal governments will need to consider utilizing more immigrants for essential worker positions.

And then there’s the shift to in-home care, also called community-based services. Gianforte’s administration has pointed to Montanan’s increasing desire to age at home as a reason to phase out nursing home care.

While most would prefer to stay in their home until the end of life, seniors move into institutions because they need additional support but can’t afford or find community-based services.

“(Community-based services) are only less expensive if you have family and friends who are caregivers…It’s less expensive for the state today because it’s underfunded,” said Trost.

He recommended the implementation of a program that would help close gaps in community based services by paying family caregivers and providing them with benefits the same way an employee at an agency would.

“I still think there are other initiatives that could work towards how look at Medicaid utilization,” Trost said.