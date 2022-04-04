Public health covers our whole community

Do you enjoy meals from restaurants and food trucks, prepared foods from grocery stores, farmers’ markets or fair food at MontanaFair?

Your public health sanitarians work with food vendors to ensure that their products are safe to eat.

Are you concerned that local middle and high school students are vaping?

Your public health prevention specialists teach informative classes for students caught with e-cigarette contraband in school. Education is a positive alternative to school detention.

Do you or your children need immunizations against preventable diseases?

RiverStone Health immunization clinic offers recommended vaccinations for travelers and vaccinations against whooping cough, influenza and other preventable diseases that can hit us at home.

RiverStone Health is Yellowstone County’s public health agency. We work year-round to improve life, health and safety in our county. We also offer some health services in neighboring counties. During the week of April 4-8, we celebrate National Public Health Week by raising awareness of the many ways public health serves the people of Yellowstone County and beyond. I cannot list everything we do in one newspaper column, but I will highlight a few examples:

• Primary care clinics in Billings, Worden, Bridger and Joliet welcome all patients and provide quality care regardless of ability to pay. Our medical team includes family physicians in the Montana Family Medicine Residency based at RiverStone Health.

• Our dental clinic on the main RiverStone Health campus, 123 S. 27th St., provides affordable access to dental care for all ages.

• Healthcare for the Homeless medical team reaches out to the most vulnerable in Billings. HCH services includes primary care, dental care, addiction treatment and mental health care.

• The RiverStone Family Health Services staff partners with parents to give children the best possible start in life. There is no charge to eligible families for our home visiting services, nursing assessments and nutrition support.

• Our communicable disease prevention team works tirelessly and compassionately to investigate cases of contagious diseases, to treat the sick and to prevent other people from getting infected.

• Our HIV prevention team reaches out to people who have the virus and those who may be at risk, offering confidential testing, counseling and treatment.

• RiverStone Health collaborates with many community partners, including Billings hospitals, churches and businesses. For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, our emergency preparedness team organized free, community clinics that vaccinated thousands of adults and children. We offered free COVID-19 tests and, when home test kits became available, we distributed them at no charge.

The National Public Health Week theme this year is “Public Health is Where YOU Are”. It’s a time for all of us to reflect on what makes our community special, why we love living here, and appreciate the things that help us become and stay healthy. Have you ever thought about all the different things that impact your health? Have you thought about what makes a healthy community for you and your neighbors? When we get down to it, just about everything does!

All RiverStone Health services are woven into our county’s health safety net. We support a community where all people have opportunities to meet their full potential, regardless of their circumstances.

Please think about how you contribute to your own health and the health of our community. After all, “Public Health is Where YOU Are”.

