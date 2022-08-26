Public health, pediatricians, activists oppose changes to childcare vaccination rules

In an effort to streamline hiring and comply with laws passed in 2021, state officials have proposed amendments to childcare rules that would allow for religious exemptions to routine immunizations for children and staff.

The public had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the changes proposed by the Department of Health and Human Services during a Thursday morning zoom meeting. A public comment period is required under Montana law before amendments are made to rules, though no additional voting by lawmakers will take place.

Under the proposed amendments, parents, guardians and staff would have the option to submit a notarized affidavit stating that vaccination for diseases such as whooping cough, measles, polio or diphtheria is contrary to their religious beliefs or practices.

Presently, religious exemptions for vaccinations are not accepted in child care facilities because of the danger posed to infants too young to be vaccinated and young children who are at higher risk for severe illness.

Medical exemptions for immunizations are permitted, but it is rare for a child or staff member to need one, said Kelly Rosenleaf, executive director of Child Care Resources.

DPHHS officials also proposed removing language that requires unvaccinated children or children who have not received a full series of a vaccination to stay away from the facility in the event of an outbreak.

During the public comment period, about 12 participants voiced their opposition to the amendments, but reasons for opposition ranged from murky, undefined terms to religious freedom arguments to declining herd immunity and social responsibility.

No proponents provided public comment during the zoom meeting.

Pediatrician Dr. Lauren Wilson argued that there is no criteria to obtain a religious exemption, ultimately opening the door for anyone to refuse immunizations.

Former chief legal counsel for DPHHS Nick Domitrovich, echoed Wilson, saying that only about 1% of the state’s population is aligned with a religion that opposes vaccination.

“The state health department is throwing all of our babies out with the bathwater for an imaginary oppressed mass,” Domitrovich said.

The updates come as DPHHS aims to comply with Senate Bill 215, sponsored by Senator Carl Glimm in 2021, according to Allison Drake, an attorney with the health department. The bill prohibits the state from unduly burdening one’s right to freely exercise their religion.

One opponent, Maria Wyrock with Montanans for Vaccine Choice, who spoke during the comment period is against vaccination mandates, but felt the rule changes would lump together various childcare programs that haven’t been subjected to childcare center regulations before.

Church childcare programs, for example, could be subjected to the same regulations as childcare centers.

Under the proposed rules, childcare centers will be required to accept religious exemptions while in-home childcare will have the option to refuse religious exemptions.

The updated language would also bring the rules into compliance with House Bill 702, sponsored by Representative Jennifer Carlson in 2021, which prohibits discrimination based on a person’s vaccination status.

State officials also took into consideration the results from a 2022 provider licensing survey when deciding to add religious exemptions for staff.

“The department believes this will support streamlined staff hiring and align with vaccination requirements for staff in public school settings,” according to the amending document.

The results from a licensing survey found that in general, very little emphasis was put on immunization as a limiting factor for child care access, but respondents reported that verifying immunizations for staff was moderately time consuming.

Survey results listed that 51% of respondents found immunization verification was “a little” time consuming and 24% said verification took “a lot” of time.

The families that participated in the survey mentioned inconsistencies between religious exemptions for public schools but no exceptions in child care.

Religious exceptions in public schools are accepted because most school-aged children have already had the opportunity to be fully immunized. But infants up to 5-year-olds have not completed the series of immunizations that prevent dangerous diseases that pose serious threats to children, such as whooping cough.

Since 2010, up to 20 babies die of whooping cough in the United States every year. Symptoms are often less severe in adults, but infants are at high risk for complications as the illness causes them to stop breathing. Before immunizations for whooping cough were widely available, about 200,000 babies died every year from the illness, according to the CDC.

Public health workers throughout the state expressed serious concern over the rule changes during the meeting and still more intend to submit written comment.

“We have responsibility for protecting the public’s health and this proposed rule change is contrary to that,” said RiverStone Health VP of communications, Barbara Schneeman. “Vaccination is the best protection for those who are able to be immunized, in this case child care staff and children. Immunization protects all of us, especially the most vulnerable among us, especially infants and immunocompromised adults. This rule change could result in further challenges for families with immunocompromised children to find child care options.”

County public health departments likely will not have the authority to enact local rules to prevent the use of religious exemptions, Schneeman said.

Written public comments will be accepted by the DPHHS legal affairs office until Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.