Public urged to not delay general health care

Local healthcare providers are reminding the public that it is still safer to seek care for general health concerns or medical emergencies rather than delay care in these challenging times.

In a press release, Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge recently announced that the hospital emergency department is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those who call 911 or arrive at the emergency department with symptoms such as chest pain, stroke-like symptoms (face drooping, arm weakness or trouble speaking), severe difficulty breathing, severe abdominal pain or other worrisome symptoms. Whether for a routine exam or an emergency, patients are urged to call ahead whenever possible.

In addition to offering virtual provider visits, the clinic has implemented enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, restricted hospital visitors, vendors and volunteers to further protect everyone

The clinic also urges the public to continue following CDC guidance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For more information, contact Beartooth Billings Clinic at 446-2345 or go to beartoothbillingsclinic.org.