Questions about limited income and medication

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I have a limited income and my medication costs are so high I must choose between food and medicines. Is there help?

If you have Medicare Part A or B and your income is low to moderate, a Social Security Program called Extra Help may help you afford your prescription drug plan costs. This program can:

Reduce or eliminate your Medicare Part D premium

Reduce or eliminate your Medicare Part D deductible

Set reduced fixed copays for the cost of your medications at the pharmacy

Eliminate the “DONUTHOLE”

Allow you to enroll or change your Medicare D Plan outside the annual enrollment period.

This program has income and asset limitations to qualify for this benefit. Check the table below to see if you may qualify for this helpful program.