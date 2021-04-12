Rabies in Montana: Always fatal, 100% preventable

If the animal can’t be found within 10 days to confirm that it’s negative for rabies, public health recommendations call for the bite victim to begin a series of post-exposure preventive vaccines. The individual’s doctor will determine the best treatment, but usually, this involves four injections given over two weeks. This potentially lifesaving treatment is expensive, costing an average of $15,000 for an adult. Health insurance may cover the cost.

Both Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare emergency departments have post-exposure treatments available 24/7.

While the post-exposure vaccinations for people are pricey, the preventive vaccines recommended for pets are relatively cheap and highly effective at keeping them free of this deadly disease.

Unusual behavior often is the first sign of rabies. In the March Yellowstone County case, the skunk was out in the daytime and oddly aggressive toward the puppies and a person who tried to scare it away before it was killed. Testing at Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Bozeman confirmed on March 16 that skunk was rabid.