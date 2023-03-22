Isabell puttered around her parent’s feet while her mom, Laura Gill, painted for legislators a picture of a loving family hopelessly reliant on underfunded essential services to care for their little girl with special needs.

The family was testifying in support of House Bill 649 that would increase provider rates beyond the budget established by the Human Services Subcommittee.

By the time Gill’s daughter was 2, she qualified for five hours of daily in-home nursing care. This determination didn’t come as a surprise — Gill and her husband had known since Isabell’s birth that she would grow up with special needs.

While carrying twins, Gill endured twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome during her pregnancy. After one of her babies died, Isabell suffered a massive inter-uterine stroke that left her with brain damage.

Over two years has gone by since Medicaid approved Isabell for home health, but still no one has taken on the job.

“The wages offered for this position are so uncompetitive…that Isabell’s home health nurse position has been available for 27 continuous months with zero outside nursing help,” Gill said before the appropriations committee Thursday.

Gill told lawmakers that the fiscal note — the state's projection of how much it will cost to implement the law — associated with HB 649 is worth the expense. Raising the funding to meet the benchmarks published in a 2022 provider rate study could mean Gill's daughter will get the health care she qualifies for.

Gill’s story launched hours of testimony from disabled residents, senior and long-term care advocates and administrators, mental health providers and more.

The personal stories rained down before lawmakers could discuss the fiscal note attached to HB 649, the primary reason the hearing was scheduled.

Huge dollar amounts are scrawled across the fiscal note, but it’s important to remember that the majority of the heavy lifting has already been done in the Human Services Subcommittee. Earlier in the session, legislators voted to substantially increase provider reimbursement rates, but shied away from fully funding the benchmark developed by Guidehouse researchers who were commissioned by the state to the tune of nearly $3 million.

Cost of doing business

The Guidehouse provider rate study looked at Medicaid reimbursement in four human service departments and compared it to the actual cost of delivering care to Montana Medicaid recipients.

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, has boiled down the findings of the provider rate study to a few simple words: “It shows us the cost of doing business.”

Unsurprisingly, the study revealed that providers serving Medicaid users in children’s behavioral health, addiction treatment, developmental services and senior-and-long-term care have been underpaid by the State of Montana for years.

Following the pandemic, a perfect storm of workforce shortages, wage pressures, inflation and devastatingly low reimbursement led to the closure of 11 rural nursing homes in 2022 and eight group homes.

Those that haven’t gone out of business have cut back their services.

House Bill 649 aims to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates to meet the benchmark published in the Guidehouse study and factors in a regular cost of living adjustment.

The cost of living adjustment, is an important addition to future funding of provider rates and will be based off the consumer price index. Having a mechanism in place that automatically adjusts reimbursement rates when inflation drives up prices should keep services alive in the years to come.

Caferro is drafting an amendment that caps the cost of living adjustment at 3%, right now the bill lists 3% as the floor. But the amendment likely won’t have very much impact on the fiscal note, Caferro said.

Another amendment would require providers to use a certain percentage of the rate bumps to go to higher wages for employees. This, hopefully, will help stabilize the workforce shortages and help providers retain essential workers.

But the most costly change in the bill is the removal of the occupancy adjustment for skilled nursing homes, said Mike Randol, director of Montana’s Medicaid and Health Services program.

Recommended by Guidehouse, the occupancy adjustment reduces reimbursement to facilities with less than 60% of their beds filled.

An earlier meeting with national leaders in senior and long-term care (SLTC) advised against incorporating the occupancy factor, saying that Montana’s facilities as a whole are about 10% below the standard and applying the adjustment would result in additional closures.

Guidehouse applied the occupancy adjustment to its recommended rates, but Caferro wants to see it removed. Without the adjustment applied, the average base rate would come to about $349 per Medicaid patient per day of care, about $71 more than the published benchmark rate of $278.

To implement the bill, Montana’s Office of Budget and Program Planning estimates the total comes to $200 million in 2025 — that's about $25 million more than the $180 million Medicaid budget already passed by the Human Services Subcommittee.

Some legislators have called this dollar amount a drop in the bucket compared to the $7 billion health and human services budget and the nearly $2 billion surplus generated through a surge in state tax revenues, a result of the federal relief dollars flowing into the state during the pandemic.

Subcommittee B

State health department officials tend to use percentages to describe Medicaid funding in relation to the benchmark. For example, the Human Services subcommittee took executive action to increase rates to an average of 92% of the benchmark in 2024 and 97% in 2025.

While this appears close enough to the benchmark, there’s a lot at stake in that remaining 3%.

In Montana, Medicaid is funded with state and federal dollars. When the state directs money to the Medicaid fund, even more federal funding rolls in. This is called the federal match. The ratio of federal to state dollars varies depending on the program, but typically state investments are met with a two-to-one federal match.

The $25 million needed to reach benchmark rates would draw down $50 million of federal match, meaning that 3% gap accounts for $75 million that could go to funding essential human services across Montana.

During Subcommittee B’s February vote, legislators removed a one-time designation from $25 million set aside for 2024 in the governor’s initial request. After deducting $1.4 million for non-Medicaid provider rates, the remaining $23.4 million was dispersed among the Medicaid providers as on-going funding.

For studied providers, funding for the first half of the biennium reached $72.2 million, of which $23.5 million comes from the general fund and $47.8 million comes from the federal match. In 2025, total funding climbs to about $74.8 million for studied providers and is made up of $23.5 million in general fund and $50.4 million in federal match.

After the subcommittee’s vote, the provider rate budget reached $294.8 million, a 15% increase from the 2023 base. That total is made up of $81 million in general funds and $210 million in federal dollars. Additional state special revenue makes up the remaining amount.

The funding is adjusted between the departments depending on how far the reimbursement rate falls behind the benchmark. Senior and long term care, for example, showed the greatest discrepancy between current rates and the benchmark. Over the biennium senior and long term care will see upwards of $80 million, the largest increase out of the studied providers.

A third option

A spending plan to fully fund the benchmark rates without the bells and whistles of Caferro’s bill would see a greater dip into general funds, but the federal payout is greater in return.

Over the biennium, full funding of studied provider rates would utilize $71.8 million in general funds and $123.8 million in federal match.

The biennium total for all provider types when funding to the benchmark would total $343.4 million and is made up of $106.4 million in general fund and $235 million in federal match.

There is a $48.6 million difference between this funding proposal and the subcommittee’s budget.

What’s next

The appropriations committee will likely take executive action on HB 649 later this week.

Caferro said she’s confident she’ll make headway with provider rates despite the committee’s recent action to vote down a bill by Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, to raise rates to the benchmark.

During committee meetings Republicans expressed concern that appropriating too much money to these services could result in over spending at the hands of the providers.

The state health department director, Charlie Brereton, has also told legislators that the benchmark does not represent an absolute minimum for funding needs. Rather, the benchmarks represent where the state should be headed.