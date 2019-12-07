There have been concerns raised at different times about the use of raw peanuts versus roasted for bird feeding. However, there is no scientific documentation or verification that feeding raw peanuts to wild birds is harmful to their health. The most widely referenced and repeated internet information on this issue originates from a single source, Dr James K. Kieswetter, Ph.D. He not a scientist, but a professor of history. His findings are from anecdotal observation…not from science-based research. No data or findings have been published.
The one issue that is occasionally linked to concerns about the health of feeder birds is the fact that raw peanuts and other legumes do indeed contain a substance that inhibits the pancreas from producing trypsin, an enzyme essential for the absorption of protein in the intestine. But after reviewing this concern, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has failed to discover any quantitative research data or direct observational evidence that in any way suggests that the level of trypsin inhibitor obtained from raw peanuts during routine feeder activity by wild birds as having any detrimental impact on their health and safety.
Birds at feeders are the most highly studied and observed group of birds in North America. Citizen Science projects such as Project Feeder Watch, Great Backyard Bird Count, Christmas Bird Counts and others are providing detailed data about population trends and the movements of birds. If a problem exists with any aspect of backyard birdfeeding, this level of scrutiny and observation would be expected to expose it, or any issue of concern in a very timely manner.
Hobbyists should take precautions to discard any peanuts that look dusty, moldy or smell musty. Additionally, discard any bird food that has become wet to prevent fungus, bacteria and mold. With these safeguards in place, let your birds go nuts over your peanut feeders. Happy Bird Feeding!