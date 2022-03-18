Recovery from COVID isolation spurs rise in STDs, says Yellowstone County health department

After two years of pandemic and months of social distancing recommendations, Montanans are enjoying a reprieve from COVID infections. So much so that sexually transmitted diseases are rising.

To date, syphilis statewide has increased 250%, meaning so far this year 28 cases have been reported compared to the usual eight over the previous two years.

Unexpectedly, Yellowstone County, the most populous county in the state, is not the culprit of the syphilis outbreak. Leading the state in infections are Roosevelt and Cascade counties.

Alongside syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are creeping up, though not yet exceeding numbers from 2021 or 2020. Yellowstone County does carry the bulk of those STDs with 129 cases of chlamydia and 67 gonorrhea cases. Gallatin County follows with 98 cases of chlamydia.

From details derived from contact-tracing interviews, Kelly Gardner, communicable disease manager and public health nurse at RiverStone Health, expects the increases are due to two things: care that was put off during COVID surges, a pattern that has played out since the pandemic began, and a mix of pandemic fatigue and excitement that COVID cases are declining.

“With decreased COVID numbers, people aren’t as sick. There’s a lot more intermingling. There’s a lot more nightlife and socialization,” Gardner said. “We’ve done a lot more treatments than what we had done in previous months.”

In Cascade County, the recent uptick in syphilis has been tied to drug and alcohol use, said Sarah Cozino, communicable disease program manager for the county.

In these cases, it can be hard to trace potential infections because one may not remember or know their partners. Others may not have a phone number or address. And when contact tracers were bedeviled with COVID cases investigations, there wasn’t time nor staff to track people down for STDs.

“We lost connectivity with some people,” Cozino said. “We lost that rapport briefly.”

Among the most vulnerable are transient populations where substance use results in frequent anonymous partners and a deeply-rooted skepticism in government health care. It’s a situation where public health nurses are called upon to meet people where they’re at, even if it means going to the “shadiest of shady bars,” said Gardner, referring to one case in which a homeless woman refused to be treated at the clinic.

Gardner and her co-worker agreed to meet her at a bar in Billings. Gardner waited in the car while her coworker went inside.

Together they talked and prayed and 45 minutes later, the nurse was able to pass on the medications.

“She said ‘I would have prayed to whoever, it doesn’t matter to me' … But that’s what she needed then,” Gardner said. “That’s a lot of what we do is just try to be present.”

Safety

Public health nurses have heard every story, Gardner said, ranging from minors making up desperate excuses to stories of sex trafficking and abuse.

Red flags crop up when contact tracers speak with someone who has had many partners but refrains from answering certain questions. About once a quarter, Gardner utilizes her FBI contact to report a case of suspected sex trafficking.

“We’re doing a lot of work around that right now to make sure we’re in alignment with the local task forces and moving in the same direction… to really come at it from a united front and make a difference because it’s a big problem here,” Gardner said.

Pandemic fatigue

Since the pandemic hit, public health has been the target for political backlash as mitigation measures were implemented and then rescinded.

Cascade County has lost multiple employees, including the county’s health officer, in-part due to pandemic fatigue, Cozino said.

During Montana’s initial COVID surge in 2020, whole COVID teams were brought on for contact tracing, leaving only one staff member to address the 72 other reportable communicable diseases.

And in Yellowstone County, when it became clear that the community wasn’t going to fully participate in mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus and new laws limited the power of public health, nurses had to take a step back from frantic contact tracing efforts.

“We’re not going to work 16-hour days if nobody’s gonna use that information,” Gardner said. “Things got a little hairy there especially during delta and omicron, but we just powered through.”

Contact tracers are given specialized training to handle sensitive conversations around STDs and other communicable diseases, making it difficult to keep temporary staff on standby if COVID cases surge again.

While Cascade County found work for their temporary staff during lulls in COVID infections, Yellowstone County cut its additional contact tracers after the initial 2020 surge.

When hundreds of omicron cases were flooding in every day, one RiverStone Health employee was assigned to long-term care facility case investigations, four people were working on data entry, one person worked on influenza cases and one person handled all other reportable diseases including STDs.

Now, public health nurses are getting back to STD mitigation and community education, but efforts could dwindle again with another surge of COVID cases.

“(Before) everybody’s hair was on fire every single day just trying to get it all done and a lot of times, we didn’t, but we came back the next day and did it all again,” Gardner said. “Fingers and toes crossed that we don’t see another surge, but we’ll get through it if we do.”

