 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Red Lodge nursing home closes following June floods

  • 0
Cedar Wood Villa Closing

Officials announced Thursday July 21, 2022 that Cedar Wood Villa in Red Lodge will cease operations. 

 DAVID GRUBBS/Gazette Staff

Officials announced the closure of Red Lodge nursing home Cedar Wood Villa on Thursday. The announcement comes after a string of rural nursing homes filed for voluntary closures in recent weeks. 

When the floods hit Red Lodge on June 13, the residents of the nursing home were evacuated to Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings where they’ve stayed for the last six weeks.

While Cedar Wood Villas wasn’t hit with flood damage, a recent assessment of the building’s infrastructure led officials to submit a request to the state on Tuesday to close the facility, said Wendy Soulek, COO of the nursing home consulting company.

People are also reading…

“It’s been a challenge financially and there’s been challenges with staffing anyhow,” Soluek said. “We looked at the building, and there’s a lot wrong with it.”

The Red Lodge facility has capacity for 76 patients, but only had 27 residents at the time of the evacuation. Since then, some residents have been discharged or otherwise moved on, leaving 20 residents to stay at Eagle Cliff Manor.

But still “there are some from Red Lodge who want to stay,” Soluek said. “It’s been overwhelming.”

Just last week Soluek broke similar news to staff and residents at Bridger Rehab and Care Center in Bozeman. The long-term care facility is also closing due financial and staffing issues. The residents will likely have to find other placements outside of the community.

Officials at Big Horn Senior Living in Hardin also announced a voluntary closure of the facility last week. It is the only skilled nursing facility in Big Horn County.

Soluek spoke with Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier this year, warning that nursing homes wouldn't survive without additional funding. The governor's office did not take any action. 

"The state is flush with cash, but there's no money for nursing homes," Soluek said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Schumer: Dems will push ahead on pared down economic measure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will push ahead on restraining pharmaceutical prices and extending health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans. The New York Democrat made his remarks Tuesday. And that affirms President Joe Biden’s call for his party to settle for a pared-down economic package and effectively concede to pivotal West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Democrats want to craft the bill and approve it over likely unanimous Republican opposition by Congress’ recess next month. And they're already hailing it as a victory. Passage would give the party a victory just ahead of November's congressional elections.

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. When a fully vaccinated person experiences infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low. The White House says Biden is isolating at the White House but carrying out his duties via phone and Zoom. He canceled a planned visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday and tweeted:  “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sawtooth Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News