Reduce risk of gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over many gatherings. We want to celebrate weddings and family reunions, enjoy concerts, picnics, county fairs and other large events. But we don’t want to get sick.

Figuring out how to take precautions while still doing “normal” activities can be challenging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance for people organizing and considering attendance at large events. The precautions can lower a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19, but not completely eliminate risk.

Several factors can contribute to the likelihood of attendees at large events getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 illness. Every time a virus copies itself, there is potential for variants to be generated and spread to other people.

Some Yellowstone County event organizers have asked RiverStone Health for recommendations to make their events less risky for spreading the virus. We adapted CDC guidance in the tips listed below. These aren’t requirements, but rather recommendations based on the best available scientific research on the continuing pandemic.

• Encourage attendees, staff and volunteers to get vaccinated. Vaccines are the fastest, safest and most inexpensive way to stop COVID-19 from replicating and spreading.