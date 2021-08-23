Reduce risk of gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over many gatherings. We want to celebrate weddings and family reunions, enjoy concerts, picnics, county fairs and other large events. But we don’t want to get sick.
Figuring out how to take precautions while still doing “normal” activities can be challenging. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance for people organizing and considering attendance at large events. The precautions can lower a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19, but not completely eliminate risk.
Several factors can contribute to the likelihood of attendees at large events getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 illness. Every time a virus copies itself, there is potential for variants to be generated and spread to other people.
Some Yellowstone County event organizers have asked RiverStone Health for recommendations to make their events less risky for spreading the virus. We adapted CDC guidance in the tips listed below. These aren’t requirements, but rather recommendations based on the best available scientific research on the continuing pandemic.
• Encourage attendees, staff and volunteers to get vaccinated. Vaccines are the fastest, safest and most inexpensive way to stop COVID-19 from replicating and spreading.
• Hold events outdoors. Outdoor gatherings pose less risk than indoor events and attendees do not need to wear masks – unless people are standing in close contact (less than six feet apart) for extended periods of time.
• At indoor events, encourage everyone over age 2 to wear masks.
• People who have a medical condition or are taking medications that weaken their immune system may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated. They should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.
• Even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission risk – like Yellowstone County.
• Reduce the risk of spreading the virus at indoor events by running HVAC units and fans, and opening windows and doors to outside air.
• Design your event so that attendees have the ability to physically distance themselves from other participants outside of their household group.
• Provide handwashing facilities and hand sanitizer. Encourage people to use them.
• Serve food and beverages to guests rather than allowing self-service at buffets, condiment stands or drink stations.
• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces often during your event. High-touch surfaces include door handles, counters, tables, stair railings and elevator buttons.
• Post signs in highly visible locations to remind attendees that they can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting a vaccination, wearing a mask, physical distancing and washing hands.
• Let everyone know that they need to stay home if they are sick. Staff, volunteers and attendees should stay home if they have any COVID-19 symptoms: loss of taste or smell, fever of 100.4 or higher, a new unexplained cough associated with shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle/body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, or unexplained vomiting or diarrhea.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their personal healthcare provider. Free rapid testing is available by appointment every weekday morning at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. Call 247-3350 to schedule.
Marilyn Tapia, Environmental Health Services program director at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-651-6576.