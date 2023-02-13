Montana's health systems were prepared for years for the departure of baby boomers from the workforce. But when that flood of retirees was met with an exodus of exhausted health care workers, the subsequent staffing shortages created a domino effect, toppling the financial stability in nearly every sector.

Nursing homes, playing a key role in the continuum of care, have been the hardest hit with staffing shortages. Historically insufficient Medicaid reimbursement rates have made it impossible for some facilities to offer competitive wages that could have helped with employee retention, leaving the facilities to rely heavily on expensive traveling workers until their budgets were drained.

Eleven skilled nursing facilities closed in 2022 — 16% of the state’s nursing homes.

The loss of more than 800 skilled nursing beds means the facilities that have survived are full, and dozens of patients that need to be discharged from the hospital have nowhere to go. Instead, they're being boarded in hospitals.

When comparing the first six months of 2019 to the same period in 2022, hospitals reported a 22% decrease in patient volume, but a 12% increase in length of stay, according to data from the Montana Hospital Association.

Health care leaders are worried lawmakers don't understand the massive impact the reduction in nursing home beds is having on hospital finances and Montanans' access to health care.

“Some legislators believe that hospitals are flush with cash after the pandemic,” said Bob Olson, interim president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association. “The reality is that lots of hospitals are losing money this year. Lots are struggling to make ends meet.”

Concerned about how lawmakers will handle Medicaid during the 2023 state legislature, Olson said access to health care will get worse if hospitals can't regain financial stability.

Hospitals

With a full-time interventional stroke program, doctors at St. Vincent Healthcare treat a lot of patients for stroke. Depending on the case, doctors will discharge patients to skilled nursing facilities where therapists spend multiple hours a day working with patients on the fine motor skills needed for daily living.

Typically, patients cleared for a lower level of care are discharged to a rehab bed in a skilled nursing facility, a swing bed at a critical access hospital, or a long-term care bed at a nursing home.

Large hospital systems, meant to treat critically ill patients, aren’t designed to provide the extended type of care many patients need to fully recover, said Dr. Chris Spoja, chief medical officer at St. V’s.

About 20% of the patients at St.V’s will need rehabilitation or long-term care.

“That’s a pretty significant number of patients to have delays…We end up rehabbing them in the hospital, but that’s not our usual wheelhouse. Our therapists usually are making assessments and plans. Now our therapists are spending hours with (the patient) and it’s costly for us to provide therapy like that,” Spoja said.

The resources used for an overnight hospital stay are much greater than the resources used in a subacute care setting, making the care exponentially more expensive for both consumers and the hospital system.

Accessing care for incoming patients with immediate care needs is becoming more and more difficult as hospital beds fill with medically stable patients that have nowhere to go.

As a result, patients are seeing long wait times in the emergency department, said Spoja. In cases where no hospital beds are available, the incoming patient might be transferred to another hospital with bed space or could be flown out of state.

$1,500 a night

When a patient is admitted to a hospital, providers and insurers are already making a discharge plan. Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurances will pay a predetermined, fixed rate for a diagnosis, said Bonnie Stephens, chief medical officer at Community Medical Center in Missoula.

This rate remains the same no matter how many days the patient stays in the hospital, and hospitals can’t discharge patients without a safe plan in place. When the patient stays beyond the predetermined time set by the insurer, the hospital is not reimbursed for the extra days.

When it is a patient using public insurance, the hospital eats the cost not covered by Medicaid.

Billings Clinic had 28 patients boarding in the hospital Friday, waiting for a nursing home to accept their referral. Of those patients, 11 had been there for more than 40 days and 17 had been there more than 10 days, according to Shannon Holland, chief nursing officer at the Clinic.

The average overnight stay at the Billings Clinic hospital comes to about $1,500, Holland said.

Typically, emergency department stays are even more expensive. With so many stable patients in hospital beds, patients at Billings Clinic are also being held in the ED for extended periods.

“We can’t move patients from the ED to hospital beds. Operating rooms are affected too. If we have limited beds, patients have to stay in the PACU. We’re very concerned about patients in outlying communities too that need to come to the hospital,” Holland said.

Holland said she'd like to see legislators raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes, saying that the money could help them buy equipment, attract staff and ultimately ease the pressure building in the hospitals.

High demand for skilled nursing

Historically, hospitals have struggled to find skilled nursing facilities that can take patients with complex care needs.

Bozeman Health, for example, has sent patients to swing beds in Critical Access Hospitals several hours outside of town.

But over the last year, the challenges have gotten significantly worse in a short period of time, said Michelle Kirsch, System Manager of Case Management at Bozeman Health.

The remaining skilled nursing facilities are being bombarded with referrals on a daily basis, giving administrators the opportunity to be more selective with the patients they accept, according to Kirsch.

“Patients with excellent insurance (and low care needs) get accepted and transported right away…backed-up in the hospitals are patients that have unique needs and (Medicaid),” Kirsch said.

Due to staffing shortages in nursing homes, accepting patients with complex conditions isn’t always possible.

For example, a bariatric patient typically requires two people for things like bathing. During the staffing shortage, it might not be feasible to have two workers for one patient. And sometimes special equipment is needed that a facility might not have.

Kirsch said nursing home facilities are also looking more closely at the payer source, accepting patients based on their insurance and ability to pay in full.

As a result, the sickest and the most vulnerable people are facing longer stays at Bozeman Health — at great financial loss to the system.

Rural communities

CAHs are also seeing a blast of referrals from providers hoping for an open swing bed.

Swing beds are common in CAHs because they can be used for incoming, acute patients or be converted into a long-term stay bed where the patient can receive skilled nursing services.

In communities hit hard by nursing home closures, some CAHs have filled their swing beds with the county’s displaced nursing home residents.

When Big Horn Senior Living (BHSL) closed in Hardin, 10 residents moved into the hospital's swing beds, according to Paula Small-Plenty, the HR director at Big Horn Hospital.

The remaining four or five beds are reserved strictly for incoming patients with immediate care needs.

Small-Plenty was the administrator at the Hardin nursing home before the closure, and like many of her colleagues, transitioned to work at the hospital.

Now she and Kristi Gatrell, CEO of Big Horn Hospital, field the onslaught of daily referrals, feeling that there’s little hope to give to families.

Neither Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget increases nor the recommended rate increase published in the provider rate study would have been enough to save Big Horn Senior Living, said Gatrell.

“We’ve created a great disparity for our rural communities. The message we’re sending is, don’t grow old in Montana,” Small-Plenty said.