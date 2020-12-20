Remember the people now homeless in Billings

Most Montanans think of the winter solstice as the shortest day of the year, but those living on the streets know that Dec. 21 it is the longest night.
Homeless Persons Memorial Day has been observed nationally on the first day of winter since 1990. For many years past, Healthcare for the Homeless, a service of RiverStone Health, has helped organize a candlelight vigil on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn. In this pandemic year, we cannot safely gather in a large group. Instead, I ask community members to be aware of critical needs of their neighbors who are homeless. Opportunities abound in Billings to support local organizations that work to end homelessness while meeting the immediate food, shelter and health care needs for of those who currently have no stable housing.
Homeless persons suffer the same illnesses as housed individuals. Health problems are much more difficult to care for when you do not have access to healthy nutrition and medication storage. On the streets, medications get stolen. Insulin cannot be adequately stored for diabetics. People have difficulty staying clean and dry. Substance use disorders and mental illness may dramatically shorten the life expectancy of anyone without secure housing. Now there’s the threat of COVID-19.
Billings community service agencies collaborated this year to provide shelter to the most vulnerable of Yellowstone County. In about 90 days, the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care put together an emergency response to serve people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic. This work group created Off The Streets, an emergency shelter as a short-term solution. Billings has other shelters, but those facilities are not appropriate for all and do not have the capacity to house all in need.
Off The Streets is a last-resort, low-barrier shelter where people can sleep at night. It allows guests to take care of basic hygiene needs and get information about services from partner organizations -- like Healthcare for the Homeless.
Healthcare for the Homeless this year has served 768 unique patients who made a total of 2,191 visits to our clinics. We provide primary medical care and treatment for chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. We also treat acute illness and symptoms of COVID-19.
The Healthcare for the Homeless team offers counseling for mental health and addictions. We have a care manager who helps individuals navigate the system and apply for housing and other services.
On this 30th year for Homeless Persons Memorial Day, let’s resolve to support community efforts to end homelessness by meeting needs for affordable housing, employment opportunities and health care. Let us not forget that people have died in Billings without stable housing and others still struggle to live on our streets.
Crystal Friedrich, RN, BSN, program manager for RiverStone Healthcare for the Homeless, can be reached at 651-6575.
