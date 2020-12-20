Remember the people now homeless in Billings

Most Montanans think of the winter solstice as the shortest day of the year, but those living on the streets know that Dec. 21 it is the longest night.

Homeless Persons Memorial Day has been observed nationally on the first day of winter since 1990. For many years past, Healthcare for the Homeless, a service of RiverStone Health, has helped organize a candlelight vigil on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn. In this pandemic year, we cannot safely gather in a large group. Instead, I ask community members to be aware of critical needs of their neighbors who are homeless. Opportunities abound in Billings to support local organizations that work to end homelessness while meeting the immediate food, shelter and health care needs for of those who currently have no stable housing.

Homeless persons suffer the same illnesses as housed individuals. Health problems are much more difficult to care for when you do not have access to healthy nutrition and medication storage. On the streets, medications get stolen. Insulin cannot be adequately stored for diabetics. People have difficulty staying clean and dry. Substance use disorders and mental illness may dramatically shorten the life expectancy of anyone without secure housing. Now there’s the threat of COVID-19.