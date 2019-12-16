Toys are on the minds of most parents and kids this time of year. Children play with toys to stay occupied, enhance their development and explore the world around them. Sadly, not all toys are safe. Each year they generate more than 200,000 emergency room visits.
Basic safety awareness calls for parents to read the age recommendations for specific toys. Parents need to realize the different levels of supervision required because of safety concerns and the maturity of children. Age recommendations printed on toys or packaging target the safe age for toy use and point out compatibility with a child’s development, which also affects safety. Watch children playing with a toy to see if your children can play with the toy the way it was meant to be used and that they can operate it safely. Watch out for younger siblings who will want to play with a toy beyond their age and ability to control it.
Recalls happen often for unsafe toys. You can find information about specific recalls on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Safety considerations for infants include:
• Provide toys that are one solid piece or large pieces that can’t be swallowed to avoid choking hazards.
• Avoid allowing an infant to play with toys where a small part might break off, also creating a choking risk.
• Avoid toys with paint that will wear off when put in the mouth. Toys made outside the United States may contain lead-based paint.
• Pointed toys can be dangerous if infants fall.
• Avoid loud toys or high pitched toys that may cause hearing loss.
Safety considerations for small children include:
You have free articles remaining.
• Toys with strings or ties longer than six inches that could strangle or catch on mechanical devices
• Battery operated devices may leak, overheat or run faster than the ability of a child to control the toy.
• Children using toy electric cars and other riding toys should be supervised since young children lack an understanding of speed and center of balance, which can lead to crashes or overturned vehicles.
Risks for school-aged children often involve judgement:
• Bicycles, scooters, and skateboards require helmets. Some skate parks also require pads.
• Projectile toys require adults to consider a child’s maturity and risk of eye injury. Blunt, soft projectiles pose less risk than BBs, pellets, arrows or other pointed projectiles.
• Any toy imitating an adult weapon should be colored or marked to identify that it is not an actual weapon. Orange is a color used a lot to identify such objects.
• Social media devices require an understanding of responsibility, appropriate behavior and risks associated with lack of physical exercise.
Since children’s gifts often come during parties or other celebrations, those situations also deserve a word of caution. For everyone’s safety, it’s important to keep the ratio of adults to children high enough to provide reasonable supervision, especially when infants or small children are involved. Adults can keep the play safe by seeing that toys are used correctly, and are in line with a child’s development.
Enjoy this year’s toy season safely.