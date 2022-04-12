Rimrock receives $500k from Gianforte foundation

Rimrock received a $500,000 grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation in support of developing a women and children’s recovery home on its planned campus for substance use disorder and mental health treatment in Billings.

“We are committed to serving families, and this tremendous gift will help us to make a very important impact on the lives of women and their children,” said Lenette Kosovich, CEO at Rimrock.

The grant will help build housing for a special treatment project for substance-addicted women with dependent children under the age of 8. The women and children's residential home on Rimrock’s new five-acre campus in Billings' industrial revitalization district near downtown.

The program will have a stand-alone home, able to serve up to 12 women and their young children. The home will have individual living areas for each family, a large eat-in kitchen, a common room, and a treatment space. Outside there will be green space, a courtyard, and a children's play area. It is expected to serve 24 families each year.

“This program allows women to live in this home for up to a year and leave the program with needed skills to remain sober, live independently, and care for and parent their children successfully,” Kosovich said.

Building Recovery at Rimrock is a capital project designed to address the growing and changing needs of those with substance use disorders and mental health challenges in the region. The project will build a $24 million state-of-the-art treatment campus in the East Billings. The Building Recovery at Rimrock campaign is raising $7 million for this project.

“The Gianforte Family Foundation is excited to support Rimrock as it helps moms in recovery change the trajectory of their own lives and generations that follow,” said Catherine Koenen, Executive Director at the foundation.

The new campus will bring to one location the services that Rimrock now provides across 11 sites in the city, providing twice the space for programs and inpatient beds, and optimized telemedicine and mental health services. Along with programs for moms with children, the neighborhood-style campus will provide dedicated treatment programs for veterans, Native Americans and other at-risk persons. Rimrock is the largest addiction treatment provider across Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0