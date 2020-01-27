RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden have once again been nationally recognized for providing patient-centered care in a supportive environment. For seven years, each clinic has received Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. This means that in each clinic:
- Patients are treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.
- Staff provide coordinated care, support, and treatment.
- Each patient is offered personalized and comprehensive care.
The PCMH is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of their care helping clinical care teams build better relationships with patients. Research shows that the PCMH model improves the patient experience and quality of care given, reduces overall health care costs and increases staff satisfaction. Medical practices that earn recognition make a commitment to continuous quality improvement, according to a press release from RiverStone.
The NCQA also awarded each RiverStone Health Clinic a Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration. Coordinating care helps patients get prompt treatment for behavioral health conditions such as mental illnesses or substance use disorders, which can often be identified and treated in primary care clinics, like RiverStone Health.
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.
The NCQA PCMH program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Osteopathic Association and others.