RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic open by appointment only

For the month of August, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will be open by appointment only. The clinic is typically a walk-in clinic for childhood and adult vaccines.

The clinic is busy this time of year though, as families come in to get children back-to-school vaccinations. Vaccinations are required for all students. Required vaccinations are usually scheduled for students entering kindergarten and seventh grade.

In a press release, the organization said vaccine cost should not be a deterrent to getting children vaccinated. The Vaccines for Children program, available at RiverStone Health, provides vaccines at no charge to children 0-18 years old who are uninsured or underinsured.

If possible, parents should bring only children who need a vaccination to the appointment. Parents and guardians are encouraged not to wait too long to schedule an appointment as the clinic is typically the busiest a couple weeks before school starts.

For more information about the Vaccines for Children program, or to schedule an appointment for immunizations, call 406-247-3382.

