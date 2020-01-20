Rocky Mountain College's occupational therapy doctorate program will present its inaugural Rural Health Research Symposium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in the Great Room of Prescott Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
The symposium will feature the following guest speakers:
- Martin Blair, Ph.D, executive director of the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities.
- Molly Kimmel, OTR/L, URLEND Montana state coordinator.
- Kari DeFreest, OTD, OTR/L, CHT.
- Kathleen DeLapp Cohn, MS, CCC-SLP, president of the Montana Speech and Hearing Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event will also feature research posters presented by OTD students, according to a press release from RMC.
To RSVP, go to rocky.edu/rural-healthcare-symposium, or call Emily Schaff, occupational therapy doctorate program administrative assistant, at 657-1163.