Rocky Mountain College prepares to launch Cuddling Cubs Playgroup

Rocky Mountain College (RMC) Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program in conjunction with the Montana Obstetrics and Maternal Support (MOMS) grant is launching a virtual support group for new moms. This free group is offered to provide support to moms in Montana that might be feeling isolated, or for those moms that want more information as they transition into the role of being a new mom.

Delivery of a healthy term baby can be a new and exciting time. It can also be a time of uncertainty and isolation. The time immediately following birth, moms are faced with many questions that can be difficult to find appropriate answers, especially in local communities during a pandemic. The RMC OTD Cuddling Cubs Playgroup is designed to support moms through evidence-based education and interactive learning experiences.

The weeks are designed to introduce topics that are pertinent during this time in baby and mom’s life. The topics vary from infant massage to supporting development of gross motor milestones. Moms are encouraged to learn how to develop a routine and eventually supported in return to exercise level prior to pregnancy. Research shows that mom with support after delivery have less depression and anxiety.

Learn more at CuddlingCubsPlaygroup.org.

