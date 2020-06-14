Root out bigotry: See the person, not the label

I see the eighth child of the same woman in the cleft palate clinic, every child with fetal alcohol syndrome.

I am a bigot. Put down the needle, the cigarette, the doughnut, the booze, quit whining, get a vasectomy, and get a job.

The problem with bigotry is that it helps no one, and it poisons the holder.

And what of my perspective? I have had a giant snowplow in front of me. White, male, born in Montana, two educated loving parents, good schools, fine mentors, excellent surgical partners, and a wife and children who have enriched me.

The ultimate vanity is to think we aren’t bigoted. Our social salvation lies in staring that bigotry in the mirror, recognizing it, and then doing our human job. There was a specific reason Christ sought out the prostitute, the leper, and the foreigner—see the person, not the label.

One night in the ER the cops brought in a guy, kicking and screaming and spitting, for me to fix up his fight-mangled face. While we were waiting on the results of the CT scan, a policeman asked me where he could get a blanket-- “I think he’s cold.”

I was fascinated. This cop, who had been spit on and kicked, was worried the guy was cold. I had to ask.