Root out bigotry: See the person, not the label

I am a bigot.
When I was a vascular surgeon, I got a call at one a.m.. Two weeks earlier, I had done a complicated operation to save a man’s lower leg. Ignoring my unsubtle advice, he had promptly resumed smoking, and had clotted off the graft. His leg was cadaveric.
He greeted me cheerfully, the waft of stale Camel shorts nearly knocking me over. Volcanic rage erupted under my diaphragm. Fine, I will just cut the leg off.
But I knew I could restore flow to the leg, and I knew the disability of an amputation. I also knew my biases were at work-- “a smoker is just another drug addict, addiction is weakness, stupid gets your leg cut off.”
I stepped away, let the molten flow of resentment dissipate, and did my job.
At times, deep in an abdomen, blood soaking into my scrubs, I curse the patient’s obesity, thinking what an easy operation this could be if only the person had a little self-control.
I am seeing a guy for a final postop visit, a guy on 100% disability, and he asks me when he can go elk hunting.
The greatest operation of my life was on a young guy, a meth addict, who had infected his heart valves by shooting up. I replaced his aortic root with a human graft, and he went home well. Nine months later, with track marks in his arms, he came back infected and died.
I see the eighth child of the same woman in the cleft palate clinic, every child with fetal alcohol syndrome.
I am a bigot. Put down the needle, the cigarette, the doughnut, the booze, quit whining, get a vasectomy, and get a job.
The problem with bigotry is that it helps no one, and it poisons the holder.
And what of my perspective? I have had a giant snowplow in front of me. White, male, born in Montana, two educated loving parents, good schools, fine mentors, excellent surgical partners, and a wife and children who have enriched me.
The ultimate vanity is to think we aren’t bigoted. Our social salvation lies in staring that bigotry in the mirror, recognizing it, and then doing our human job. There was a specific reason Christ sought out the prostitute, the leper, and the foreigner—see the person, not the label.
One night in the ER the cops brought in a guy, kicking and screaming and spitting, for me to fix up his fight-mangled face. While we were waiting on the results of the CT scan, a policeman asked me where he could get a blanket-- “I think he’s cold.”
I was fascinated. This cop, who had been spit on and kicked, was worried the guy was cold. I had to ask.
“Aw,” he said, “I don’t think he means it.”
See the person.
Dr. Alan Muskett is a plastic surgeon at Billings Plastic Surgery.
