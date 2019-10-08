ROUNDUP — After six months of contracting with insurance companies, Roundup Family Pharmacy is able to process most major insurance plans.
Caremark has finalized the pharmacy’s insurance contract, and all Caremark and SilverScript plans can be processed at the pharmacy. All Aetna plans can be processed as well, with the exception of one of Aetna’s Medicare Part D plans. The insurance company was not paying enough to cover the cost of medications, according to a press release from the pharmacy.
Anyone in the area who currently fills prescriptions out of town or through mail order can contact the pharmacy during regular business hours to get medications refilled in Roundup. The pharmacy offers delivery options and is able to fill a 90-day supply for most medications under several insurance plans.
Additionally, the pharmacy will offer free and unbiased personal Medicare Part D reviews. Pharmacists will compare different plans based on premiums, deductibles and co-pay amounts tailored to patients’ specific medication lists. Open enrollment for Medicare Part D plans takes place Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Roundup Family Pharmacy is located at 148 Main St., in the former Shopko building. It is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the pharmacy at 406-323-2200, or go to roundupfamilypharmacy.com.