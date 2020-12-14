 Skip to main content
Roundup Memorial Healthcare receives grant for X-ray project

ROUNDUP — Roundup Memorial Healthcare recently received a $242,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, for the Base DR X-Ray Acquisition Project. RMH hopes the x-ray project will be completed by December 2021, according to a press release from the organization.

The current 15-year-old Computed Radiography fixed x-ray system will be replaced with an Agfa DR600 Digital Radiography x-ray. The project includes the new equipment, room renovations required to house the new system, and the associated costs for the required IT, wiring and software.

