Routine Pap tests save women’s lives

In 1928 Dr. Georgios Nikolaou Papanicolaou made a discovery that still has a major impact on women’s health today.
Papanicolaou, a Greek physician, immigrated to the United States with his wife in 1913. He was not able to practice medicine when he first arrived. In 1914, he got a job in research at the department of pathology at a New York hospital where he researched cancer deaths in women. At the time, nearly 40,000 U.S. women a year lost their lives to cervical cancer. Because he was not a practicing doctor and he needed a subject, his wife was his research subject for the next 10 years.
His research showed that by the time a woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer, it was in advanced stages. His goal was to detect cervical cancer in early stages. He developed a test that involves scraping cells from tissue in the cervix and then examining the cells under a microscope. Then he was able to see differences between normal and malignant cervical cells. That test is now known as the Pap test.
This month is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, represented by teal ribbons. We have a reason to celebrate the advances made. In the United States, there are about 13,000 total new cases of cervical cancer a year and about 4,000 deaths, compared to the 40,000 deaths before Dr. Papanicolaou’s lifesaving research. In Montana, we see about nine deaths related to cervical cancer each year.
The main cause for cervical cancer is human papillomavirus. HPV is a common virus that is passed from one person to another with any skin-to-skin contact of the genital area. At least half of sexually active people will get HPV at some point in their life, but with regular screening, few women will get cervical cancer. There is an HPV vaccine available to girls and boys at the age of 11 years old as a preventive measure. The vaccine also prevents genital warts.
Other risk factors for cervical cancer include your age; cervical cancer is common among women younger than 45 but the average age is 50. A weakened immune system is also a factor as is giving birth to multiple children or having children at a younger age (under 17 years old). If you have a history of vaginal, valval, kidney or bladder cancer, you are also at a higher risk.
There are preventive measures you can take to decrease your risk of getting cervical cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women start screening for cervical cancer at age 21, screening every three years until the age of 29. Women between 30 and 64 years old should screen with a Pap test and HPV co-testing. As long as those tests are normal, women can screen every 3-5 years. You should also eat a healthy diet, avoid tobacco, and stay at a healthy weight.
If you have abnormal test results, your healthcare provider may recommend more frequent testing.
If you are interested in a cervical cancer screening and are unable to afford one, contact RiverStone Health, where you may be eligible for financial assistance through the Montana Cancer Control Program. For more information or to schedule a screening, please call RiverStone Health Clinic at 406-247-3350 or contact me, Sheri Pope, at 406-247-3215.
Sheri Pope is a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health.