Routine Pap tests save women’s lives

The main cause for cervical cancer is human papillomavirus. HPV is a common virus that is passed from one person to another with any skin-to-skin contact of the genital area. At least half of sexually active people will get HPV at some point in their life, but with regular screening, few women will get cervical cancer. There is an HPV vaccine available to girls and boys at the age of 11 years old as a preventive measure. The vaccine also prevents genital warts.

Other risk factors for cervical cancer include your age; cervical cancer is common among women younger than 45 but the average age is 50. A weakened immune system is also a factor as is giving birth to multiple children or having children at a younger age (under 17 years old). If you have a history of vaginal, valval, kidney or bladder cancer, you are also at a higher risk.

There are preventive measures you can take to decrease your risk of getting cervical cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women start screening for cervical cancer at age 21, screening every three years until the age of 29. Women between 30 and 64 years old should screen with a Pap test and HPV co-testing. As long as those tests are normal, women can screen every 3-5 years. You should also eat a healthy diet, avoid tobacco, and stay at a healthy weight.