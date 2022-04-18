'Rural is not dying': Quality of life is driving migration to Montana, says survey

Montanans throughout the state are feeling the population squeeze as affordable housing evaporates and newcomers bring in wealth and remote work from other states. The change isn’t just the talk of the town, but has also promoted a number of research initiatives to determine where people are coming from and why they’re choosing Montana.

Results from a newly published survey showed that most of Montana’s migrants, both from out of state and within, are giving rural communities a try for quality of life reasons, according to Tara Mastel, Montana State University Extension associate specialist for community development.

Contrary to popular belief, those moving to rural towns have never lived there before, meaning people aren’t necessarily moving back home. Of those who moved to a new zip code in a rural place, 76% said they had never lived in that community before.

“Rural is not dying,” Mastel said, adding that local leaders have yet to take action on the positive trends playing out in rural communities.

From Montana’s centralized list of property owners, Mastel and her team sent surveys to residences that had a change of ownership from 2016 to 2021. The original list included 83,000 properties, of which 60,500 were in metropolitan and micropolitan areas and 22,600 were in rural areas. The team sent out 9,000 surveys and 1,765 were returned.

Throughout Montana the most common reason for moving was to have better access to the outdoors and to live in a less congested place. Movers sought a slower-paced lifestyle and a smaller community, according to the study.

A new trend that involves flocking to states with certain political leanings may be playing out in Montana as well. About 42% of those moving to a rural community indicated that they wanted to live among people with similar values with the top states of origin being California, Washington and Colorado in 2020.

While a lack of workforce opportunities persists in rural Montana, most indicated they did not move for a job. And only 35% of workforce-aged migrants, 18 to 64 years old, indicated that they moved to rural communities for work. Overall, only about a third reported moving for work.

Migrants aren’t planning to start businesses in Montana either, according to the study. Only 6% of respondents said they’d start a business in their new rural community and 7% of respondents who moved to metro/micro places said they’d start a business.

Community engagement

But one thing newcomers are bringing to Montana’s rural table is volunteerism. Mastel says newcomers are easing the volunteer shortage that has strangled rural communities for years.

Those holding volunteer positions such as city council, school board, firefighter and emergency medical services are aging out, leaving rural communities void of many necessary services. But the 30- and 40-year-olds moving in have shown high rates of community engagement, Mastel said.

About 23% of newcomers indicated they attended a club or a non-work related organizational meeting, which usually struggle to draw participants. About 55% indicated they volunteer sometimes or often in their communities and most said they worked on a community project. Most exchange small favors to help neighbors, which is promising as this cultural connectedness has traditionally served as the mode of caregiving in rural places.

While the survey found that Montanans are more often welcoming than not, 72% of rural newcomers felt they were welcome, those that disagreed were much less likely to stay for five years.

In unwelcoming communities, only 20% indicated they would continue to live there for at least five years compared to 44% in Minnesota, where the study was originally conducted.

“A lot of people are worried about broadband (and other infrastructure). That’s all expensive, but being welcoming is free,” Mastel said, adding that Montanans could improve in this area.

In the next survey, Mastel intends to target Indian Country where she expects to see an increase in population as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.