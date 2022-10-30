Rural recruitment key to solving rural physician shortage

When the time came, KayCee Gardner packed up her family’s horse trailer and pulled an apartment’s worth of belongings into Seattle. Unprepared for the narrow city streets, Gardner found herself backing the trailer out of a tight squeeze, trying to find a path wide enough to pass.

Gardner is from Broadus, Montana, where it's not unusual for a horse trailer to double as a moving van.

It was the beginning of Gardner’s medical training at the University of Washington with the WWAMI program. The aim of the program, accessible to medical students from Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho, is to create a pipeline of physicians to underserved communities by recruiting directly from those underserved areas.

But even with dozens of WWAMI students circulating through the state every year, the rural physician shortage in Montana continues to leave large expanses of the state without enough providers. Overall, there are about 245 primary care physicians for every 100,000 patients, making Montana 24th in the nation for doctor-to-patient ratios.

While the ratio isn't as bad as it could be, the distribution of doctors in urban verses rural communities is severely unbalanced, with 43% of young WWAMI graduates opting to live in the cities where they completed their residency.

Out of the 293 WWAMI graduates practicing in Montana in 2021, 79 returned to practice in rural communities, according to Jay Erickson, WWAMI assistant dean for regional affairs.

The greatest predictors for who will become a rural physician boils down to specialty and background. Family medicine physicians are better positioned to serve rural populations than those who opt for more specialized training. And physicians raised in rural places are more likely to return to rural places to practice, making rural recruitment more important than ever.

Country doctors

Rural hospitals have endured physician shortages for decades, but the staffing dearth that followed the pandemic has made staffing challenges even worse. As a result, critical access hospitals (CAH) are relying more on traveling nurses, an expense that that has threatened to sink the state’s larger hospital systems, said Rich Rasmussen, CEO of Montana Hospital Association.

In December 2021, Bozeman Health was spending $1.2 million per week to cover the cost of 180 travelers. By June 2022 the hospital was operating at a $15 million loss, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Though CAHs are tightening their purse strings, a more stable Medicaid reimbursement model helps keep CAHs afloat. If CAHs did not enjoy the greater reimbursement rate, low patient volumes would lead rural hospitals to closures, Rasmussen said. But further reductions to Medicaid expansion could jeopardize the financial viability of CAHs.

Gardner has worked as a family medicine doctor in Miles City for six years, and is putting down roots in the area. The new home she bought with her husband sits on 115 acres. So far, there is only a small chicken coop out back where her 1-year-old daughter helps collect eggs. Eventually, Gardner and her husband plan to grow crops. And to round out the picturesque scene, the hospital where Gardner works is only five minutes away.

So why aren’t young family medicine physicians drawn to these small communities? Rural doctors say the geographic isolation is a big deterrent for up-and-coming doctors who want to work under an experienced physician. With few specialists on the floor, family medicine doctors in rural towns have to be prepared to adapt quickly, sometimes learning procedures and treatments beyond their typical scope of practice.

And as the physician shortfall worsens, the workload grows, making it more difficult to recruit young physicians.

High demand

In Montana it’s easier to list the counties that don't have a shortage of primary care providers. Only eight of the state’s 56 counties are adequately staffed with doctors to meet the demand, according to state data published in April 2022.

During Gardner’s six years working in Miles City, her workload has fluctuated between extremes. When she started at Holy Rosary Hospital, there were about 11 doctors, which was comfortable, Gardner said. But by the end of her first year, only two were left.

Doctors leave for a variety of reasons, but often the move comes when spouses and families find it difficult to adapt to the rural lifestyle. With few restaurants to chose from, minimal options for entertainment and few job opportunities, transitioning to a rural community isn't for everyone.

With only two physicians on staff, Gardner was on call every other night, taking turns with the only other physician employed at the hospital.

“It was a tough couple of years, trying to get established and stay on my feet without being too overloaded,” Gardner said.

The hospital has since recruited more staff, lightening the work load, but with years of being a country doctor, Gardner is almost always on call in one way or another.

She receives a steady stream of Facebook messages from patients as well as people she’s never treated before asking for medical advice. Dishing out direction on the messaging app presents an ethical conundrum for Gardner. She tries to direct them to the hospital or asks them to share their phone number so she can call when she’s back on shift.

Many of the messages come from people who would need to drive long distances for advice, and while Gardner is sympathetic, at times she has to delete her account for a reprieve.

Patients travel from scads of tiny rural towns to see a provider in Miles City, the medical corridor for southeast Montana. Gardner sees patients from Ekalaka, Wibaux, Ashland, Colstrip, Forsyth, Jordan, Circle, Brockway, Sidney and even Glasgow.

There is a hospital in Glasgow, but long wait times to see a doctor and limited access has driven pregnant mothers to make the three hour trek, 306 miles round-trip, to bi-weekly obstetrician appointments, which are common in high-risk pregnancies during the third trimester, Gardner said.

Underserved populations

Creating a pipeline of physicians interested in serving the roughly 695,000 Montanans living and working in rural areas is critical as rural residents often have lower median incomes, are older, more commonly uninsured and have lower life expectancy that those living in urban areas.

Limited access to doctors impacts access to preventative health care. Residents often go years without receiving a diagnosis, giving their disease time to grow and become more severe. For this reason, family medicine doctors who take a rural track learn how to treat and manage more advanced diseases.

Patients in rural places are often faced with expensive hospitalizations and poor health, Gardner said. And, she has firsthand experience with uncommon and advanced pathology.

“Almost every day I hear a new crazy thing. There’s so much pathology in a small town…people with different diseases that I never saw in Seattle,” Gardner said. “It just so happens that it’s super rare, but we have it here.”

The number of uninsured Montanans decreased from 8% in 2019 to 6% in 2021, but Gardner often sees ranchers and farmers with no insurance or inadequate insurance, which limits access to preventative health care even more.

About 6% of the state’s population purchases their own health insurance, which can come with an expensive price tag and high deductibles that contribute to resisting health care, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Gardner has done everything from caring for a baby that was delivered at the Bucking Horse Sale, an event that draws thousands to Miles City for a weekend of western bravado, to stabilizing patients with severe trauma while waiting for an emergency flight to become available. Delays in ambulatory services are common in rural towns and can result in devastating outcomes.

Rural recruitment

Gardner grew up 35 miles south of Broadus, where only a physician’s assistant and a nurse cared for the community. When she was in need, she saw the PA, but she never once had a well-child check, in-part because her mother was the county nurse.

Not knowing any doctors growing up, Gardner never thought she’d end up in the medical field.

No recruitment programs or career summer camps came to her corner of Montana. College credit classes weren’t even offered at her high school.

She ended up in medical school after feeling disillusioned with the engineering classes she took at Montana State University. At her mother’s suggestion, Gardner began shadowing health care workers. From there Gardner completed her undergraduate and prepared for medical school.

Hopeful medical students generally have to accrue shadowing hours before becoming eligible to apply, but in a state where a handful of doctors are struggling to meet the demand of hundreds, accommodating future students isn’t always a top priority.

Dr. Marina Hansen, from Glasgow, struggled so much to accumulate her shadowing hours that it almost detoured her from pursuing the family medicine career she always wanted.

Reaching out to connections she established at a high school summer camp called MedStart, Hansen was able to connect with available doctors.

RiverStone's MedState camp

The RiverStone Health MedState camp aims to expose high schoolers from rural communities to careers in medicine.

Every county in the state has been represented at one of the five participating health centers since the camp began in 2010, said camp organizer Nikole Bakko.

“Rural students aren’t being exposed to (careers in medicine). With MedStart we’re able to show them opportunities they don’t typically see,” Bakko said.

Kids accepted into the program spend five days at one of the participating hospitals in Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena and Miles City to learn about different roles in health care. Programs like these may help slow the decline in the rural physician supply.

Now, 12 years after Hanson attended the MedStart camp, she is working her way through the RiverStone Health family medicine residency program. The training is focused on treating rural communities where pathologies are more advanced, skepticism in strangers as well as doctors is prevalent and sensitivity to social inequities is crucial.

“There can be a culture of engaging less with health care…so that’s part of our training as well, encouraging people to engage with health care,” Hansen said.

Being from a rural community, already used to the nuanced culture, helps. Hansen grew up where these social sensitivities were a part of daily life. Two other doctors in her cohort are also from rural places with plans to return to a rural community.

Hansen always knew she wanted to be a primary care provider, particularly in rural Montana. The ability to cover everyone from birth to death is an element of the job that is particularly poignant for both Hanson and Gardner.

“You generally get to see generations of families. So it’s like, I deliver a baby and I also get to see their great grandmother…then you really get to know the family dynamic,” Gardner said. “You get to have that little bond with patients here that you don’t get in the city.”