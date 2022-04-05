SCL Health finalizes merger that president said will expand telemedicine

SCL Health, the Catholic-based health care company that owns St. Vincent Healthcare, announced Tuesday that the merger with Intermountain Health has been finalized, creating the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the country.

While there will be few changes to the care patients currently receive at St. V’s, the hope is that the merger will expand telehealth opportunities to help fill the specialist shortage, particularly in rural Montana, said St. Vincent’s President Jen Alderfer.

“Getting to understand the 2022 strategic imperatives and then thinking strategically about how the merger will help us to further that (agenda), that’s been an area of focus,” Alderfer said.

Patients in rural Montana will have access to over 500 specialists and 35 advanced specialties through the merger, according to Alderfer.

And for those in eastern Montana without telehealth capabilities due to infrastructure or equipment barriers, Alderfer said patients may be able to access specialists by traveling to Holy Rosary in Miles City, the eastern most SCL Health center in the state, where support staff could help patients navigate their appointment.

“We need to think about meeting the needs of our patients and providing some resources so that they can leverage the technology platform,” said Alderfer.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light a workforce shortage that persists despite lower hospitalizations. St. V’s has voiced a commitment to retaining existing staff through an initiative called “caring for the caregiver.” During COVID surges, the initiative mostly consisted of health-felt notes of encouragement and gift cards, but now Alderfer said the hospital is looking at creative ways to schedule shifts for their current staff.

In the past, nurses would regularly work three 12-hour shifts. St. V’s is considering scheduling nurses for one or two 12-hour shifts or converting shifts to be eight hours “to better meet the needs of the workforce."

When asked if the merger will attract more permanent, in-house physicians to Montana, Alderfer pointed to past partnerships with Utah-based Intermountain Health, in particular expansions to pediatrics and maternal-fetal medicine (MFM).

In October 2022, SCL Health announced an MFM expansion that rotates four doctors through outreach clinics in the state. Each doctor spends one week per month in Montana before returning to their practices in Utah.

The merger won’t bring immediate changes to existing providers with St. V’s, but she hopes that caregivers will utilize the expanded resources.

“I think that this is an exciting opportunity for our team members as this opens up a whole new world of access to colleagues working in other parts of the country. I am very excited about the opportunity that it presents for all of us to learn some leading practices in adjacent states,” Alderfer said.

