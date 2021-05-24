Seasonal allergies: The cause and what to do about it

We are amidst the time of year that seasonal allergies are ripe for blooming. Many people deal with this year after year with a barrage of symptoms, such as runny nose, watery eyes, sinus congestion, and generally not feeling well.

What are seasonal allergies?

Common sources of seasonal allergies are typically related to the growth of new plant life in the spring. Whether it be the pollen from that blossoming tree in your front yard, that wonderful aroma of freshly cut grass, the dust created from pulling weeds, or that bouquet of wildflowers from your secret admirer, the effects of allergies can be felt from a myriad of different triggers.

When someone who is vulnerable comes in contact with the offending source, certain compounds bind to the immune protein called immunoglobulin E (IgE). IgE receptors are commonly found on mast cells, but are also found on other types of immune cells, such as basophils and eosinophils. When allergic compounds bind to IgE receptors, this activates the mast cells, and thus signals the release of inflammatory mediators from these cells, such as histamine. People with chronic allergies develop an increased number of IgE receptors, which equates to increased sensitivity to allergens, thus having a lower threshold at which inflammatory mediators are released.