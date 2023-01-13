Senior care advocates speak to lawmakers, pushing for higher Medicaid reimbursement

From a packed floor, lawmakers heard firsthand from disability and senior care advocates during hearings held in the Capitol in Helena on Thursday and Friday.

Speakers described personal challenges in accessing health care for elderly and disabled loved ones, and facility operators urged lawmakers to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rates before more services are forced to shut down.

During 2022, 11 nursing homes closed in Montana due to an escalating financial crisis that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 289 elderly and disabled nursing home residents have been transferred due to facility closures. Of those, 214 moved to other nursing homes, 131 transferred to facilities within the same company, 11 went to swing beds and 64 went to assisted living, transferred to in-home services or moved out of state, according to Barb Smith, senior and long-term care administrator for the state health department.

Finding placements for the displaced residents is becoming more and more challenging as severe staffing shortages have forced operators to limit the number of clientele they care for. They’ve also been forced to turn away clients who need complex care, simply because there is not enough money in the budget.

With fewer services provided, fewer procedures are being billed to insurance, effectively drying up the revenue stream for Senior and Long Term Care (SLTC) services.

This underutilization of services prompted provider rate analysts to recommend a penalty for skilled nursing facilities with occupancy below 60%, resulting in a reduction in their Medicaid reimbursement.

At Immanuel Lutheran Communities, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility in Kalispell, there are 62 people waiting for a bed to open up. While there is bed space available to serve 123 residents at the facility, the current staffing situation means only 90 residents can be served at the moment, said Jason Cronk, president of the long-term care facility.

“If we could hire the staff we’d be full,” Cronk said. He added that there are common discrepancies between the number of licensed beds at a facility and actual bed space they can offer, meaning occupancy determined by the state could be incorrect.

Currently, Medicaid pays $104 to assisted living facilities for every resident using the public insurance. The reimbursement is supposed to cover room and board for the resident as well as the daily cost of health care. The governor’s proposed reimbursement rate will eventually total $112.83 per resident per day by fiscal year 2025. This accounts for an $11.92 discrepancy from the recommended rate of $124.75 per day.

Assisted living facilities are far less likely to close than nursing homes because the industry enjoys the flexibility to opt for more private payers and fewer Medicaid payers.

With significant financial loss associated with accepting Medicaid residents, administrators will likely whittle down the number of Medicaid beds offered, further impeding access to health care for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Citizen testimony

Wayne Stahl and his family cared for his mother for 11 years as her dementia slowly worsened, but eventually her needs grew to be too complex to be managed at home. It was time to move her into a rest home, Stahl said.

She was living in a rest home in Malta where she had friends, knew her neighbors and was doing well. But when the facility closed in 2022 she was moved to Rocky Mountain Care Center in Helena. Just over a month later she was forced to move again due to closures.

“Every time we moved her her mental acuity fell off a cliff. She didn’t remember anybody, she had no friends, no one to talk to. And it’s really hard for us to drive 310 miles to see her,” Stahl said at the hearing. “Now here we are selling the family farm that my mother and father worked blood sweat and tears for...And in over 40 years of having it, we still owe money on the farm, not a lot, we just about have it paid for. Now we have to sell it to keep our mother in a home.”

The governor’s proposed budget does not meet the recommendations put forward by the rate study, according to previous reporting by The Gazette. Rather, 58% of the difference between the current rate and the recommended rate will be covered in the first year of the biennium. In the second year, the governor’s budget proposes covering 36% of the gap.

Department of Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton called the proposed budget a “historical infusion of cash into the system. “

“I have been asked during this biennium by the industry to find the money, and the money simply doesn’t exist,” Brereton said at the end of the Thursday hearing.

In-home care

Many lawmakers and citizens supported the state’s philosophy of using more in-home care services when it makes sense for the patient, but the industry is facing a multitude of challenges.

Those on Medicaid face long waiting lists for a slot in the Big Sky Waiver Program, which covers assisted living and home-based care services for Medicaid users. Currently, there are 367 people waiting for those services, according to Smith.

Oftentimes, for those who do not qualify for Medicaid, in-home services aren’t feasible because most private insurances don’t provide coverage for these services, leaving the family to cover all caregiver costs.

Michael Coe struggled to secure and afford health care services for his father, who suffered from a brain tumor. His health deteriorated quickly with his initial symptoms appearing in February 2022. It wasn’t long before Coe’s mother was the 24 hour caregiver.

“Of course nursing homes everywhere have no staff, there’s no place to put him so…my mom is his caregiver. A month later he’s really struggling, I mean it was rapid. He’s not able to walk sometimes, he can’t remember to eat, he now needs help to go to the bathroom…By the end of April he needed total care,” Coe said.

Eventually Coe and his wife were over helping his mother care for his declining father.

Hiring caregivers to take over at $12 an hour for 24 hours a day, the total cost would come to about $540 per day.

While expensive for the consumer, a rate of $12 an hour is far from a living wage for the direct care workers administering the services. The industry has struggled to keep up with the wage pressures that followed the pandemic.

Alison Alvarez represented Ability Montana at the Thursday hearing. The non-profit provides in-home care services for people living with disabilities in Southwestern Montana, covering 14 counties.

The group serves about 300 Montanans in their home with the help of about 350 personal care attendants.

“We have 350 personal care attendants today, but every year we send out about 700 W-2s, which means we have 100% turn over. People want these jobs…but they quickly find out that these jobs are hard and (the work is) intimate. (And our employees) can go elsewhere to get better pay,” Alvarez said.

Erin McGowan with HomeCare Montana, another organization that provides in-home care services, explained that while utilizing direct care workers is viable solution, the governor’s proposed budget would not adequately fund the sector.

“We can be a part of the solution but not without adequate pay and wages. People want to stay in their homes…let’s get to a point where we can fill those gaps,” McGowan said.