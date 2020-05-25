Shape Up Montana 2020 results announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the close of its 18th year, Shape Up Montana had 222 teams with over 2,300 members. A program of the Big Sky State Games, Shape Up Montana promotes healthful eating and a physically active lifestyle in a team format. Teams competed in two categories: Healthy Weight, as a result of healthy diet and physical activity, and Accumulated Activity, which is converted into miles.

The program, which took place Feb.1- May. 1, featured teams of four to 10 people working together to accumulate the most miles. Mileage was converted from daily activities, such as yard work, housework and aerobic activity.

There were 222 Activity Teams (divided into Fresh Start, Total Fit, and Family divisions) and 703 Healthy Weight individual participants committed to the program. Overall, the activity groups accumulated 419,482 total miles (travelling to the moon 1.8 times and going around the world 16.9 times).

Healthy Weight

In the weight loss division, the top 10 participants lost 12% of their weight.

Family Activity Results

Team McHuge, of Billings, was the overall winner in the Family Activity Division with an average of 651.1 miles for each of the ten members over a three month period.