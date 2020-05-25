Shape Up Montana 2020 results announced

At the close of its 18th year, Shape Up Montana had 222 teams with over 2,300 members. A program of the Big Sky State Games, Shape Up Montana promotes healthful eating and a physically active lifestyle in a team format. Teams competed in two categories: Healthy Weight, as a result of healthy diet and physical activity, and Accumulated Activity, which is converted into miles.
The program, which took place Feb.1- May. 1, featured teams of four to 10 people working together to accumulate the most miles. Mileage was converted from daily activities, such as yard work, housework and aerobic activity.
There were 222 Activity Teams (divided into Fresh Start, Total Fit, and Family divisions) and 703 Healthy Weight individual participants committed to the program. Overall, the activity groups accumulated 419,482 total miles (travelling to the moon 1.8 times and going around the world 16.9 times).
Healthy Weight
In the weight loss division, the top 10 participants lost 12% of their weight.
Family Activity Results
Team McHuge, of Billings, was the overall winner in the Family Activity Division with an average of 651.1 miles for each of the ten members over a three month period.
The TMTs, of Billings, came in second with an average of 669 miles for each of the five team members.
Spracklins, of Sidney, took third place with an average of 429.32 miles for each of the four members.
Fresh Start Activity Results
Acute Care Avengers’ with the Glendive Medical Center was the overall winner in the Fresh Start Activity Division, racking up an average of 1,136 miles for its ten team members.
‘DOWL Die Hards’ of Billings, averaged 1,115.19 miles for each of the ten members. In third place, ‘Dig Deep’ of Gildford rounded out the top three in the division with an average of 901.07 miles for each of the nine team members.
Total Fit Activity Results
Y-senheimers, of Billings, took the top spot in the Total Fit Activity category, averaging a total of 1078.29 miles for each of the six team members.
Placing second was the Wild YMCA-ERS, of Billings, averaging 839.67 miles for each of the four team members.
Cushing Terrell Livingston Breeze, of Livingston, claimed third place with each of the four team members averaging 571.09 miles.
