Should your home be tested for radon?

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas found in some Montana homes. Long-term exposure can lead to a risk for lung cancer, so it is important to have your home tested and to install a mitigation system if radon levels are elevated.

Radon comes from the natural decay of uranium in soil, rock and water. This gas moves up through the ground into your home via small cracks in the floor or small spaces around utility pipes. Homes throughout Montana have potential for elevated radon levels because of the region’s geology and soil.

If radon gas is trapped in the home, it can build up and cause health problems. Radioactive radon particles can get trapped in your lungs when you breathe. As the particles break down, they release small bursts of energy. That damages lung tissue and increases your risk of lung cancer. Smoking combined with radon is an especially serious health risk. To reduce your risk of lung cancer, stop smoking and lower your radon exposure level.

Winter months are the best time to test for radon because doors and windows are closed, so radon levels are highest. Testing is simple. Radon test kits can be purchased in hardware stores or online.

Free radon test kits may be available from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. To request a free test kit, fill out the form at https://drhomeair.fmbetterforms.com/#/montana-free or call the DEQ Radon Control Program at 800-546-0483.

Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L). Installation of a mitigation system should be considered at 4 pCi/L or higher.

There are several proven methods to reduce radon in your home. The most common is a vent pipe system and fan, which pulls radon from beneath the house and vents it to the outside. Sealing foundation cracks and other openings makes this system more effective and cost-efficient. Similar systems can also be installed in homes with crawl spaces.

The cost of reducing radon in your home will depend on how your home was built and the extent of the radon problem. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality maintains a list of mitigation professionals who are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program of the National Radon Safety Board.

For more information and online links to resources, go to the RiverStone Health website at riverstonehealth.org and click on “Air Quality”.

Kira Flagstead, a registered environmental health specialist with RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-256-2770 or kira.fla@riverstonehealth.org.

