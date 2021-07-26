Sign up for affordable health insurance by Aug. 15

If you do not have health insurance through your job or are not covered by Medicare or another plan, the federal Health Insurance Marketplace can help you find coverage. Open enrollment for 2021 ends on Aug. 15.

There are many health insurance coverage websites, but the official site for the Marketplace is HealthCare.gov. This is the only website where you may be able to get premium tax credits. These credits reduce monthly premium costs.

As part of the American Rescue Plan that became law April 1, premium tax credits have been increased. Since then, more than 1 million Americans have enrolled in comprehensive health plans that cost them $10 or less per month, according to a June report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Other Americans have become newly eligible for premium tax credits based on income and enrolled for the first time in affordable health coverage. More than 2 million current enrollees returned to the Marketplace since April 1 and reduced their insurance costs. With the greater tax credits, careful shoppers also have cut their insurance deductibles, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

At HealthCare.gov, you can get a clear picture of the cost, compare plans based on your health needs, and choose the combination of price and coverage that fits your needs and the needs of your family.