Sign up for affordable health insurance by Aug. 15

If you do not have health insurance through your job or are not covered by Medicare or another plan, the federal Health Insurance Marketplace can help you find coverage. Open enrollment for 2021 ends on Aug. 15.
There are many health insurance coverage websites, but the official site for the Marketplace is HealthCare.gov. This is the only website where you may be able to get premium tax credits. These credits reduce monthly premium costs.
As part of the American Rescue Plan that became law April 1, premium tax credits have been increased. Since then, more than 1 million Americans have enrolled in comprehensive health plans that cost them $10 or less per month, according to a June report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Other Americans have become newly eligible for premium tax credits based on income and enrolled for the first time in affordable health coverage. More than 2 million current enrollees returned to the Marketplace since April 1 and reduced their insurance costs. With the greater tax credits, careful shoppers also have cut their insurance deductibles, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
At HealthCare.gov, you can get a clear picture of the cost, compare plans based on your health needs, and choose the combination of price and coverage that fits your needs and the needs of your family.
Through HealthCare.gov, you can also find out if you qualify for the Montana HELP Plan. In 2015, the Montana Legislature expanded Medicaid to create the HELP plan for low-income Montanans who did not already qualify for Medicaid. This plan is open to people ages 19 through 64, depending on income and family size.
The Health Insurance Marketplace offers additional help for enrolled tribal members. You can apply anytime throughout the year coverage, not just during designated open enrollment periods. Depending on your income, members of federally recognized tribes may have no out-of-pocket costs other than, possibly, a monthly premium. Enrolled tribal members (both enrolled members and descendants) who are eligible for Montana Medicaid will not have premiums or copays and will have access to a full set of health coverage.
Using your health insurance in coordination with Indian Health Service, tribal health or an Urban Indian Health Center may help increase your access to health care options and save you money. If you need to see a specialist or someone outside of your local tribal health or IHS service unit, make sure that your benefits coordinator knows that you have Montana Medicaid or private insurance.
Once open enrollment ends, you can only get coverage through the Marketplace if you qualify for a special enrollment period based on life changes, such as: loss of health insurance coverage due to a job change, or a change in income, household size or marital status. If you are an enrolled tribal member, you may enroll in coverage at any time.
The American Rescue Plan will expand the enrollment period for 2022 coverage. Enrollment for 2022 coverage will begin Nov. 1, 2021 and go through Jan. 31, 2022.
RiverStone Health Clinic has Certified Application Counselors available to assist you with enrollment. If you have questions or would like to schedule an in person enrollment assistance appointment, please call 651-6540.
J. “Scooter” Gates, the Care Manager Team coordinator at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-651-6540.