Sign up starts Nov. 1 for affordable 2022 health plans

If you do not have health insurance through your job or are not covered by Medicare or another plan, the federal Health Insurance Marketplace can help you find coverage. Open enrollment for 2022 coverage begins Nov. 1 and ends on Jan. 15. Individuals must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage that starts Jan. 1.

If you are receiving Medicare benefits, you do not qualify for assistance from the Health Insurance Marketplace. For Medicare enrollment answers, call the Yellowstone County Adult Resource Alliance Resource Center SHIP counselors at 406-259-5212. Medicare enrollment is open now through Dec. 7 for prescription drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans.

There are many health insurance coverage websites, but the official site for the Marketplace is HealthCare.gov. This is the only website where you may be able to get premium tax credits. These credits reduce monthly premium costs. You have the option to enroll online, call the Marketplace directly or contact a Certified Application Counselor in your area for an appointment.

At HealthCare.gov, you can get a clear picture of the cost, compare plans based on your health needs, and choose the combination of price and coverage that fits the needs of your family.