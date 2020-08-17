Sports can boost students’ health

If students want to play school sports, they first need a sports physical exam. The state of Montana requires sports physicals annually and they are good for one calendar year.
When I was in school, my sports physicals were important so I could participate in wrestling, football and track.
Back when I personally got sports physicals, I never knew what they were really for or why they were important. After I have performed sports physicals as a physician assistant, I truly understand their importance. During these visits with student athletes, we assess overall health.
We also discuss sports safety. For example, we talk with athletes about concussions -- the symptoms and prevention of these brain injuries in sports.
What does it mean for youth to be active?
Children ages 6-17 should have 60 minutes of exercise daily. This exercise recommendation includes muscle and bone strengthening such as weight lifting or running. Daily exercise for youth should also include vigorous intensity activity such as interval training, sprinting or biking.
As children and teens begin to improve their physical fitness, they should increase the amount and intensity of their regular exercises.
Why is physical activity important?
Exercise helps ensure that the heart, lungs and blood vessels stay strong and healthy. Sports help children to be active and maintain an ideal weight to help lower their risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
Exercise and sports are not just about maintaining a healthy weight and preventing future health complications. These activities can build relationships that will last a life time. I can personally say that some of my best relationships were built while participating in junior high and high school sports. I was able to forge friendships with others my age as well as coaches, who made the experiences very memorable.
By participating in sports during these years, kids can also develop ways to cope with stressors that they will encounter in school and adult life. Exercise can be a great way to relieve stress.
I encourage all young people to participate in sports. Regardless of the sport, it is important for children to get involved in sports and community activities. Participation will improve social, emotional and physical health.
James Miller is a physician assistant caring for students and families in RiverStone Health School-based Clinics at Medicine Crow Middle School and Orchard Elementary. He can be reached at 406-247-3210.
