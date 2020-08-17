Sports can boost students’ health

Exercise helps ensure that the heart, lungs and blood vessels stay strong and healthy. Sports help children to be active and maintain an ideal weight to help lower their risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

Exercise and sports are not just about maintaining a healthy weight and preventing future health complications. These activities can build relationships that will last a life time. I can personally say that some of my best relationships were built while participating in junior high and high school sports. I was able to forge friendships with others my age as well as coaches, who made the experiences very memorable.

By participating in sports during these years, kids can also develop ways to cope with stressors that they will encounter in school and adult life. Exercise can be a great way to relieve stress.

I encourage all young people to participate in sports. Regardless of the sport, it is important for children to get involved in sports and community activities. Participation will improve social, emotional and physical health.

James Miller is a physician assistant caring for students and families in RiverStone Health School-based Clinics at Medicine Crow Middle School and Orchard Elementary. He can be reached at 406-247-3210.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0