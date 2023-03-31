Montana’s largest and most diversified senior and long-term care facilities are not immune to the current financial crisis manifesting in essential human services across the state.

St. John’s United in Billings is actively closing 60 nursing home units, mostly because there’s not enough staff to care for patients, said president and CEO David Trost.

The State of Montana reimburses health care facilities at a predetermined rate to cover the cost of services delivered to a Medicaid patient. But the rate has failed to adequately cover the cost of care for years, particularly in skilled nursing where the vast majority of patients are on the public insurance. Combined with an unprecedented health care workforce shortage, nursing home budgets have hemorrhaged cash over the last three years.

St. John’s United offers multiple levels of living support for aging Montanans including home health care, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care. Facilities like these with diversified care models enjoy multiple revenue streams that typically insulate them from anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates, but not anymore.

"The losses are so significant to provide nursing home services that the combined support we receive from all non-nursing home services cannot make up (the difference)," Trost said in an email to The Gazette.

Before the pandemic, the low reimbursement and miniscule rate increases were predictable and could be planned for. But the recent inflation has caused expenses to far exceed the tight margin administrators work in, according to Trost.

Last year St. John's United provided the greatest number of Medicaid days of care in Yellowstone County. Now, about 70% of St. John's nursing home residents are on Medicaid and only 30% are paying privately.

Trost, like many others across the state, are relying on expensive contracted staff — temporary clinicians who travel to different facilities to fill gaps in staffing — more than ever. There is no reimbursement add-on for contracted staff, so, at three times the cost of hiring a permanent employee, these extra expenses are gouging nursing home budgets even more.

Expenses for contracted staff at St. John's jumped from about $770,000 in 2021 to over $3 million in 2022, according to data provided by Trost.

"I am confident that as long as public officials celebrate the 'creation' of jobs when unemployment is so low, the workforce situation will only worsen," Trost said. "Don’t get me wrong; I applaud upskilling workers...However, workforce-driven inflation will continue without increasing the number of humans working."

Administrators often apply for grants and identify other funding sources to stay afloat, but for most it’s been years since they’ve broken even.

Wage pressures are higher than ever before, meaning certified nurse assistants (CNA) are leaving their $15 per hour jobs for jobs that pay $20 per hour or more.

Nursing home administrators often sympathize with those leaving, knowing that worker retention would be higher if only they could offer a professional wage.

“I would rather work in a less emotionally traumatic environment for the same amount of money, too,” Trost said.

St. John's United offers a continuum of care where patients who move in under a low level of care are contracted to continue at St. John's through multiple stages of aging. For example, those moving in under subsidized housing will transition to St. John's assisted living when the time comes and so on. Patients entering the facilities under this continuum model are being prioritized over the wider community who apply for a high level of care.

"We are downsizing the nursing home to ensure we can serve these individuals who plan for their long-term needs. The remaining beds, if capacity were available, could serve the greater public if we can increase our workforce, which will take financial and human capital," Trost said.

Another St. John’s United campus called The Willows, located in Red Lodge, has limited the number of Medicaid patients it will accept due to the massive financial impact of caring for them.

The 24-bed facility is housing only 10 residents, despite the long line of Medicaid patients looking for assisted living. Only two or three Medicaid residents are admitted to the facility at a time because that’s all Trost can reasonably afford.

Eleven rural nursing homes shuttered their doors last year, displacing more than 200 elderly and disabled residents, sometimes more than once. And more than 800 nursing home beds were lost in the last year.

Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, has continually asked why nursing home administrators don’t increase private payer rates to make up for the Medicaid shortfall.

Private payers are already paying significant sums, which are so high because the state Medicaid rates are so insufficient. Increasing private payer rates is one of the only ways administrators can make ends meet.

A bill by Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, would have provided a tax credit for Montanans who pay privately for their nursing home care. Trost supported the bill because basically, he said, the state has been subsidizing Medicaid services to private payers whenever state funding falls short.

The bill was tabled in the Taxation Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 649 is the last hope for nursing home providers to secure a rate closer to the actual cost of care. Lawmakers asked for an updated fiscal note that shows the cost of implementing the bill earlier this week. The legislation will need to be voted on before transmittal on Tuesday.